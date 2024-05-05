Forecast and levels for S&P 500 - page 46
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.10 10:14
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Dollar Index and S&P 500: Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes
2019-01-09 19:00 GMT | [USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes]
[USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes] = It's a detailed record of the FOMC's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic and financial conditions that influenced their vote on where to set interest rates.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events
==========
S&P 500: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.31 07:15
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Dollar Index and S&P 500: Federal Funds Rate
2019-01-30 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
- past data is 2.50%
- forecast data is 2.50%
- actual data is 2.50% according to the latest press release
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
S&P 500: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.02.05 10:01
S&P 500 - breakout with weekly reversal (based on the article)
============
The charts were made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Hello,
How can I track other stocks on here, like AMZN or PYPL, CGC, …?
Hello,
How can I track other stocks on here, like AMZN or PYPL, CGC, …?
Yes, if you want.
But the symbols (stocks) are related to the broker (it is not related to Metatrader).
Different broker = different symbols.
Yes, some brokers are proposing AMZN and so on for trading.
Yes, if you want.
But the symbols (stocks) are related to the broker (it is not related to Metatrader).
Different broker = different symbols.
Yes, some brokers are proposing AMZN and so on for trading.
This is example with two brokers -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.08.12 19:26
S&P 500 - bullish ranging for correction; 2773 is the key for correction to be started; 3026 is the key for the bullish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase: