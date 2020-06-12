S&P 500 and DJIA - the third consecutive session of losses
Can only prop up an economy with fake money for so long and the time passed in 2008. That was the end of any real economy.
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S&P 500 and DJIA - the third consecutive session of losses
Stocks slid, with the S&P 500 and Dow pointing to the third straight session of losses, following the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, in which policymakers highlighted the ongoing economic concerns spurred by the coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to contain it.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department’s weekly report showed another 1.542 million individuals filed new unemployment insurance claims for the week ended June 6, coming down slightly from the prior week’s 1.897 million.
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Summary of Economic Projections indicated the Fed expects a steep 6.5% contraction in real GDP in 2020, with an unemployment rate at 9.3%. However, policymakers expect real GDP to rebound by 5.0% in 2021, with the unemployment rate dropping to 6.5%.
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