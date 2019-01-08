MetaTrader 5 / Trading
Reversing: Formalizing the entry point and developing a manual trading algorithm

Introduction

For already two articles (Reversing: The holy grail or a dangerous delusion? and Reversing: Reducing maximum drawdown and testing other markets), we have been studying the Reversing trading strategy. We considered the use of the trading strategy in different markets, found the most suitable markets and formalized the basic rules for proper reversing. The subject seems to be fully discussed. What else can be written about the reversing technique? However, there is a problem which we mentioned earlier, but the solution to which we never approached.

The problem is connected with the entry point, which is not formalized in our strategy. It means a deal entry can be performed at any moment. The result of this can be unpredictable. Someone may have a deal closed by Take Profit. Another trader may enter 5 minutes later and get the entire chain of deals closed by Stop Loss.

That is why, all tests performed in previous articles can be considered reliable only for the cases, when you decide to enter exactly on the same historical day, hour and minute, as was done in the Strategy Tester. The same profit growth cannot be guaranteed, if you enter a trade a minute earlier or later.

So, we need some rules to determine "when to enter a deal" and "the entry direction". Such rules should not worsen our profit charts much. Let us try to find such rules.

Tested symbols

Testing will be performed on the symbols, which showed the best performance in the previous article. Also, the symbols need to have a sufficient amount of history, to avoid randomness of obtained results.

As in the previous article, we will test the strategy with several brokers. Symbols from different markets will be used for testing, except for Forex pairs. This is because we could not achieve better or comparatively similar results using standard indicators. So, we found out in the first article that none of the tested indicators could produce results similar to a random-time entry in the Forex market.

In this article, we will test the following securities:

Broker 1, Stock Market: TripAdvisor, Sberbank, Nintendo_US, Tencent, Michael_Kors, Starbucks, Gazprom, Petrobras, Snap, SQM.

Broker 2, Stock Market: ORCL.m, INTC.m, FOXA.m, SBUX.m, NKE.m, HPE.m, MSFT.m, KO.m, ATVI.m.

Broker 1, indices: YM.

Broker 2, commodity: BRENT.

What's new in RevertEA

The following changes have been implemented in RevertEA compared to the previous article:

  • the new Close button allows closing any open position;
  • added possibility to display current position profit on the chart (next to the Close button);
  • added possibility to set stop loss as a percentage of the current price;
  • added parameters Use constant trailing after N profit points and Constant trading in points;
  • added possibility to use the ORDER_FILLING_IOC filling mode.

What's new in RevertManualEA

The following changes have been made in RevertManualEA:

  • the new Close all button allows closing all open positions managed by the EA;
  • the total profit of all positions managed by the EA is displayed near the Close all button;
  • the buttons of all positions managed by the EA are displayed in the chart;
  • added possibility to use the ORDER_FILLING_IOC filling mode.

Buttons for positions managed by the EA. A click on a symbol button opens the chart of the corresponding symbol. Also, these buttons display related information, such as the symbol name, the current step, as well as the current position profit. If the button color has changed, it means the position has been fully closed (either by a take profit or upon reaching the maximum number of the chain steps).

Also pay attention to the new parameter Show the sum of last losses by a symbol button click. It is set to true by default. This means that the amount of last losses will be displayed in a comment to the chart, which opens at a click on the appropriate symbol button. This enables the fast access to data about the minimum profit required to cover all losses in the chain.

Formalizing the entry point

In order to eliminate the dependence of trading system results on the entry time, we need to find some rules, which would allow to enter under certain conditions, instead of entering whenever there are no open positions for that symbol.

In my opinion, the Moving Average is the most suitable tool for determining such an entry point.

First, it allows the determining of a global trend and therefore the entry direction: if the moving average grows, enter a Long position, otherwise go Short.

Second, an additional rule allows limiting the entry. For example, after the previous bar crossed the Moving Average upwards or downwards.

These rules will be used as entry conditions. Possibilities for the use of such rules were implemented in the RevertEA Expert Advisor long ago. The only thing we need to do to enable the use of the Moving Average is to change the following parameters:

  • Open short positions — set to true, otherwise the EA will only open Long positions, while ignoring Short signals;
  • Period — set the desired period in this parameter under the Indicator MA #1 block;
  • Configure all other settings under the Indicator MA #1 block as you need.

An archive attached below contains all SET files with proper settings for specific symbols.

in this article, we will use a simple Moving Average. If you prefer any other MA type, you may select the desired one in the appropriate parameter under the Indicator MA #1 block in the EA settings.

Stock market. In the previous article, we found out that the Stock market is the most suitable one for the reversing strategy. Let us start with this market.

First, we will compare results with various symbols for Broker 1. This broker offers individual swaps for each symbol (you may check the swap from a table published in the previous article), but in any case, the swaps for Long positions are at least twice as large as those offered by Broker 2. However, the broker also has advantages: swap is positive for Short positions, i.e. swap is paid to you for holding short positions.

Testing results for all markets will be presented in appropriate tables. Each table row first presents information on testing results without the use of any indicators. I.e. a position is opened immediately after the previous chain is closed by Take Profit or Stop Loss. Then, a new line in the same table row presents testing results for the same symbol with the same SL and TP values, but with the use of the Simple Moving Average indicator.

Since RevertEA also supports trading without reversing, we will also check the profitability of classical trading, using the Moving Average. The best results of these tests will be presented in the third line of each table row.

Trading strategy testing results with reversing, without indicators, differ from results published in the previous article. This is because more than a month has passed since its publication. So, we can check what has changed since that time.

Before proceeding to testing results, let us recall the purpose of some table columns:

  • Annual % — the value is calculated according to the following formula: ((profit/max. drawdown)*100)/number of years for which the historic symbol data are available, it is an approximate number and is also provided for the purpose of comparative analysis;
  • Max. losses — the maximum number of consecutive losses, i.e. how deep into the chain we had to go before reaching Take Profit;
  • Trades (year/total) — the average number of positions which will be opened for that symbol per year (the total number of trades is divided by the number of years, for which historical data is available).

Broker 1, Stock Market:

Symbol
Trades (year/total)
Profit factor
 Max. drawdown
Profit Column
Annual %
Max. losses
SL TP 
 TripAdvisor, revert
 TripAdvisor, revert + MA
 TripAdvisor, no revert		 98 / 246
 46 / 116
 65 / 164
 1.36
 1.6
 1.69		 98
 53
 6		 231
 156
 49		 94 %
 117 %
 326%		 6
 4
 9		 155
 155
 60
 195
 195
 155
 Sberbank, revert
 Sberbank, revert + MA
 Sberbank, no revert		 150 / 225
 118 / 178
 231 / 347
 1.34
 1.31
 0.79		 45
 17
 43		 86
 49
 -37		 127 %
 192 %
 -		 5
 5
 9		 420
 420
 155
 510
 510
 360
 Nintendo_US, revert
 Nintendo_US, revert + MA
 Nintendo_US, no revert 		 169 / 339
 32 / 64
 25 / 51
 1.49
 1.72
 1.12		 18
 16
 7		 104
 59
 4		 288 %
 184 %
 28 %		 6
 4
 5		 55
 55
 35
 80
 80
 55
 Tencent, revert
 Tencent, revert + MA
 Tencent, no revert		 74 / 223
 26 / 80
 18 / 54
 2.54
 2.48
 1.47		 43
 69
 6		 527
 381
 20		 408 %
 184 %
 111 %
 5
 5
 3		 450
 450
 530		 1500
 1500
 880
 Michael_Kors, revert
 Michael_Kors, revert + MA
 Michael_Kors, no revert		 36 / 109
 23 / 70
 15 / 46
 1.51
 1.57
 1		 134
 71
 15		 240
 140
 0		 59 %
 65 %
 -		 5
 4
 4		 190
 190
 200
 330
 330
 400
 Starbucks, revert
 Starbucks, revert + MA
 Starbucks, no revert		 15 / 231
 11 / 171
 20 / 300
 1.69
 1.64
 1.07		 38
 36
 13		 251
 174
 11		 45 %
 33 %
 5 %
 4
 4
 6		 160
 160
 95		 195
 195
 105
 Gazprom, revert
 Gazprom, revert + MA
 Gazprom, no revert		 265 / 398
 101 / 152
 36 / 54
 1.33
 1.42
 1.03		 59
 18
 20		 142
 55
 2		 160 %
 203 %
 6 %
 6
 4
 5		 150
 150
 240		 180
 180
 480
 Petrobras, revert
 Petrobras, revert + MA
 Petrobras, no revert		 23 / 337
 15 / 219
 11 / 162
 1.61
 1.64
 1.16		 86
 160
 28		 623
 388
 39		 49 %
 16 %
 9 %
 5
 5
 7		 240
 240
 240		 300
 300
 410
 Snap, revert
 Snap, revert + MA
 Snap, no revert		 62 / 93
 24 / 36
 24 / 37
 1.97
 3.47
 1.49		 44
 12
 7		 227
 95
 12		 343 %
 527 %
 114 %
 4
 2
 6		 75
 75
 45		 135
 135
 120
 SQM, revert
 SQM, revert + MA
 SQM, no revert		 64 / 162
 29 / 74
 22 / 57
 1.81
 1.89
 1.02		 55
 68
 12		 288
 142
 1		 209 %
 83 %
 3 %
 5
 5
 5		 125
 125
 150		 240
 240
 185

Let's not draw conclusions now. First, view the corresponding charts. Conclusions will be made at the end of this section for all markets.

As for the charts, the following abbreviations are used on them:

  • PLAIN — the chart of a trading strategy without any indicator (a Long entry is performed immediately, once there are no positions for the symbol);
  • MA — entry based on Moving Average signals;
  • NOREVERT — entry based on Moving Average signals without using the reversing technique.

TripAdvisor:

TripAdvisor

Sberbank:

Sberbank

Nintendo_US:

Nintendo_US

Tencent:

Tencent

Michael_Kors:

Michael_Kors

Starbucks:

Starbucks

Gazprom:

Gazprom

Petrobras:

Petrobras

Snap:

Snap

SQM:

SQM

Now let us view results for Broker 2. This broker provides negative swap regardless of the position direction. Another difference from Broker 1: Broker 2 does not pay dividends for your Long positions. However, the advantage is that this broker does not charge dividends for Short positions.

Broker 2, Stock Market:

Symbol
Trades (year/total)Profit factor
 Max. drawdown
Profit Column
Annual %
Max. losses
SL TP 
 ORCL.m, revert
 ORCL.m, revert + MA
 ORCL.m, no revert		 44 / 246
 26 / 147
 13 / 76		 1.07
 1.64
 1.51		 275
 65
 9		 46
 281
 24		 3 %
 78 %
 48 %		 8
 6
 7		 90
 90
 100		 150
 150
 235
 INTC.m, revert
 INTC.m, revert + MA
 INTC.m, no revert		 33 / 182
 19 / 109
 29 / 162		 1.92
 1.94
 1.31		 23
 24
 6		 219
 116
 22		 173 %
 87 %
 66 %		 4
 4
 7		 130
 130
 70		 180
 180
 145
 FOXA.m, revert
 FOXA.m, revert + MA
 FOXA.m, no revert		 53 / 268
 41 / 207
 28 / 144		 1.6
 1.66
 1.07		 47
 28
 8		 201
 150
 6		 85 %
 107 %
 15 %		 5
 4
 5		 90
 90
 115		 120
 120
 135
 SBUX.m, revert
 SBUX.m, revert + MA
 SBUX.m, no revert		 49 / 270
 28 / 154
 31 / 173		 1.5
 1.86
 1.11		 58
 22
 11		 217
 143
 9		 68 %
 118 %
 13 %		 5
 4
 8		 130
 130
 70		 160
 160
 150
 NKE.m, revert
 NKE.m, revert + MA
 NKE.m, no revert		 35 / 197
 22 / 123
 26 / 146		 2.26
 2.32
 1.29		 140
 75
 11		 947
 422
 28		 122 %
 102 %
 46 %		 6
 5
 8		 135
 135
 105		 275
 275
 205
 HPE.m, revert
 HPE.m, revert + MA
 HPE.m, no revert		 33 / 99
 16 / 48
 12 / 38		 1.89
 3.55
 2.05		 27
 8
 7		 104
 51
 19		 128 %
 212 %
 90 %		 4
 2
 5		 55
 55
 55		 70
 70
 85
 MSFT.m, revert
 MSFT.m, revert + MA
 MSFT.m, no revert		 36 / 199
 28 / 158
 37 / 206		 2.11
 2.06
 1.23		 70
 73
 12		 508
 478
 31		 131 %
 119 %
 46 %		 7
 5
 9		 150
 150
 100		 275
 275
 205
 KO.m, revert
 KO.m, revert + MA
 KO.m, no revert		 20 / 110
 16 / 93
 14 / 82		 2.02
 1.77
 1.75		 29
 51
 7		 144
 147
 31		 90 %
 52 %
 80 %		 4
 5
 3		 100
 100
 120		 160
 160
 150
 ATVI.m, revert
 ATVI.m, revert + MA
 ATVI.m, no revert		 77 / 425
 24 / 135
 19 / 109		 1.34
 1.99
 1.52		 54
 15
 7		 235
 109
 33		 79 %
 132 %
 85 %		 5
 3
 4		 135
 135
 115		 140
 140
 155

Of all the analyzed symbols, only ORCL.m shows disappointing results during the past month. It managed to reach the maximum 8th chain step. In that case, the entire chain was closed with a loss. That was a strategy without indicators. Due to this, annual percentage of profit was very small. The loss could be avoided if we traded using the indicator.

ORCL.m:

ORCL.m

INTC.m:

INTC.m

FOXA.m:

FOXA.m

SBUX.m:

SBUX.m

NKE.m:

NKE.m

HPE.m:

HPE.m

MSFT.m:

MSFT.m

KO.m:

KO.m

ATVI.m:

ATVI.m

Indices. We will consider only one index — Dow Jones (YM) with Broker 1. Its profit chart could be called perfect... To be more precise, the profit chart from the previous article was perfect. But in new tests, the profitable chain was unexpectedly interrupted in 2009. But the addition of a Moving Average helped to avoid the loss of the entire chain, as shown in the below chart.

Broker 1, indices

Symbol
Trades (year/total)Profit factor
 Max. drawdown
Profit Column
Annual %
Max. losses
SL TP 
 YM, revert
 YM, revert + MA
 YM, no revert		 106 / 1 287
 76 / 958
 54 / 678		 1.46
 1.51
 0.9		 2 797
 1 343
 820		 20 089
 13 216
 -636		 57 %
 78 %
 -		 8
 6
 11		 155
 155
 170		 210
 210
 200

YM

Commodities. Here we also consider only one security — Brent oil with Broker 2. Only this symbol showed good profit and balance chart in the previous article. Although the use of the Moving Average helped in reducing the maximum number of consecutive losses, the total results became much worse.

Broker 2, commodity:

Symbol
Trades (year/total)Profit factor
 Max. drawdown
Profit Column
Annual %
Max. losses
SL TP 
 Brent, revert
 Brent, revert + MA
 Brent, no revert		 146 / 733
 137 / 685
 136 / 682		 1.5
 1.26
 1.1		 8 721
 8 962
 154		 31 144
 18 624
 338		 71 %
 41 %
 43 %		 21
 19
 17		 70
 70
 60		 275
 275
 215

Brent

Let's sum up.

So, what do we have? We have succeeded in formalizing the entry point. So now, the testing start date does not affect testing results so much.

In addition, this increased the profitability for most of the securities, as well as reduced the maximum number of consecutive losses by 1-2 steps.

However, the net profit of all symbols decreased due to a lower number of executed trades (the total number reduced by 1.5-2 times). Here it is up to you to decide: you may choose either larger profit or lower risks.

Testing Stop Loss percentage of the price and ATR

In comments to previous articles, users mentioned that it was not right to use fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values, and it would be better to use percentage of ATR. There is some logic in this statement. Indeed, we used the same Stop Loss and Take Profit level for 15 years of testing. But a financial symbol may have different volatility in different time periods. Moreover, symbol price can change greatly within 15 years, so that a 15 year old Stop Loss may no longer be suitable.

Therefore, RevertEA has been modified to enable Stop Loss specification in points, as percentage of the current price or of ATR. The desired type can be selected using the Stop Loss type parameter in the Expert Advisor settings.

ATR in this case is determined according to Gerchik's method. That is, ATR will be calculated on a daily chart, without taking into account too small and too large bars. If the number of bars is not enough for the calculation, the standard method will be used.

If this ATR determining function does not suit you, you can easily re-write the getATR function for your own needs. This function is available in the strategy_base.mqh file of the Strategies folder. Its original source code is presented below:

double getATR(string name){
   MqlRates rates[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(rates, true);
   double atr=0;
   double pre_atr=0;
   int count=0;
   
   // Get bar data for the last 7 days
   //(this is more than needed, because we will calculate ATR for 5 days)
   int copied=CopyRates(name, PERIOD_D1, 0, 7, rates);
   
   // Determine ATR for the last 7 days, excluding
   // too large and too small bars
   if(copied>=5){
      for(int j=1; j<copied; j++){
         pre_atr+=rates[j].high-rates[j].low;
      }
      pre_atr/=(copied-1);
   }
   
   // Determine ATR for the last 5 days or less, including
   // too large and too small bars
   // i.e. the bars having the size over 1.5 7-day ATR
   // and bars less than 0.3 of 7-day ATR
   // are discarded
   if(pre_atr>0){
      for(int j=1; j<copied; j++){
         if( rates[j].high-rates[j].low > pre_atr*1.5 ) continue;
         if( rates[j].high-rates[j].low < pre_atr*0.3 ) continue;
               
         if( ++count > 5 ){
            count=5;
            break;
         }
               
         atr+=rates[j].high-rates[j].low;
      }
      // if there are not enough medium bars
      // calculate a normal ATR 5
      if(count<2){
         count=0;
         for(int j=1; j<=5; j++){
            ++count;
            atr+=rates[j].high-rates[j].low;
         }
      }
      atr= NormalizeDouble(atr/count, _Digits);
   }
         
   return atr;
}

As for the Take Profit level, it can now be specified not only in points, but also as a multiple of Stop Loss (the Take type parameter in EA settings. For example, you can set Take Profit at a distance of three Stop Losses from the open price.

Comparative results of testing with different Stop Loss levels is provided below. Testing was performed without the use of a Moving Average, because this way we get more entry points and have more accurate results for comparative analysis.

Each table row consists of three lines:

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit in points;
  • Stop Loss as percentage of the price, Take Profit as SL multiplier;
  • Stop Loss as percentage of ATR, Take Profit as SL multiplier.
As for Snap, the broker stopped this symbol trading by the time I started testing ATR-based Stop Loss. It was only possible to closed deals. So I was not able to perform Snap testing.
Symbol
Trades (year/total)
Profit factor
 Max. drawdown
Profit Column
Annual %
Max. losses
SL TP 
 TripAdvisor
 TripAdvisor, percent
 TripAdvisor, atr		 98 / 246
 532 / 1 331
 56 / 141
 1.36
 1.41
 1.42
 98
 310
 386		 231
 1 161
 366		 94 %
 149 %
 37 %
 6
 11
 8		 155
 1
 96
 195
 1.7
 2.7
 Sberbank
 Sberbank, percent
 Sberbank, atr		 150 / 225
 178 / 267
 196 / 295		 1.34
 1.63
 1.78		 45
 223
 67		 86
 713
 257		 127 %
 213 %
 255 %		 5
 11
 6		 420
 1.2
 73
 510
 2.6
 1.7
 Nintendo_US
 Nintendo_US, percent
 Nintendo_US, atr 		 169 / 339
 182 / 365
 144 / 288		 1.49
 1.39
 1.65
 18
 31
 35		 104
 100
 182		 288 %
 161 %
 260 %		 6
 5
 9		 55
 1.2
 82
 80
 1.4
 4.1
 Tencent
 Tencent, percent
 Tencent, atr		 74 / 223
 25 / 76
 213 / 640		 2.54
 2.18
 1.38		 43
 24
 42		 527
 168
 177		 408 %
 233 %
 140 %		 5
 4
 6		 450
 3.6
 76		 1500
 2
 1.4
 Michael_Kors
 Michael_Kors, percent
 Michael_Kors, atr		 36 / 109
 46 / 140
 84 / 252
 1.51
 2.6
 2.18
 134
 281
 266		 240
 1 452
 1 352		 59 %
 172 %
 169 %		 5
 7
 7		 190
 3
 77
 330
 2
 2.3
 Starbucks
 Starbucks, percent
 Starbucks, atr		 15 / 231
 26 / 388
 56 / 816		 1.69
 1.26
 1.2		 38
 743
 426		 251
 531
 740		 45 %
 4 %
 11 %		 4
 30
 17		 160
 2.8
 75		 195
 3.5
 4.1
 Gazprom
 Gazprom, percent
 Gazprom, atr		 265 / 398
 64 / 97
 76 / 114
 1.33
 1.99
 3.02
 59
 102
 115		 142
 294
 404		 160 %
 192 %
 234 %		 6
 11
 9		 150
 1.6
 69		 180
 2.8
 3.7
 Petrobras
 Petrobras, percent
 Petrobras, atr		 23 / 337
 25 / 375
 55 / 803
 1.61
 1.45
 1.92		 86
 391
 650		 623
 456
 3 743
 49 %
 8 %
 39 %
 5
 12
 20		 240
 1.6
 83		 300
 2.8
 4
 Snap
 Snap, percent
 Snap, atr		 62 / 93
 55 / 83
 -
 1.97
 2.85
 -		 44
 83
 -		 227
 411
 -		 343 %
 330 %
 -		 4
 5
 -		 75
 4
 -		 135
 2.7
 -
 SQM
 SQM, percent
 SQM, atr		 64 / 162
 58 / 145
 170 / 426
 1.81
 1.79
 1.32		 55
 128
 249		 288
 337
 314		 209 %
 105 %
 50 %
 5
 6
 9		 125
 3.4
 67		 240
 1.7
 1.9
 ORCL.m
 ORCL.m, percent
 ORCL.m, atr		 44 / 246
 16 / 88
  215 / 1 186		 1.07
 1.64
 1.24		 275
 65
 261		 46
 146
 351		 3 %
 40 %
 24 %		 8
 5
 8		 90
 4
 70		 150
 1.4
 1.4
 INTC.m
 INTC.m, percent
 INTC.m, atr		 33 / 182
 25 / 142
 116 / 641		 1.92
 3.36
 1.62		 23
 133
 385		 219
 1 323
 1 358		 173 %
 180 %
 64 %		 4
 6
 14		 130
 2.4
 56		 180
 3.2
 4.1
 FOXA.m
 FOXA.m, percent
 FOXA.m, atr		 53 / 268
 93 / 467
 234 / 1 171		 1.6
 1.57
 1.28		 47
 133
 165		 201
 407
 305		 85 %
 61 %
 36 %		 5
 7
 8		 90
 2
 71		 120
 1.4
 1.4
 SBUX.m
 SBUX.m, percent
 SBUX.m, atr		 49 / 270
 62 / 345
 154 / 849		 1.5
 1.89
 1.5		 58
 100
 269		 217
 694
 1 379		 68 %
 126 %
 93 %		 5
 7
 15		 130
 1.8
 57		 160
 1.7
 3.2
 NKE.m
 NKE.m, percent
 NKE.m, atr		 35 / 197
 20 / 112
 407 / 2 240		 2.26
 2.18
 1.17		 140
 41
 174		 947
 257
 384		 122 %
 113 %
 40 %		 6
 3
 12		 135
 4
 47		 275
 1.4
 1.7
 HPE.m
 HPE.m, percent
 HPE.m, atr		 33 / 99
 66 / 198
 60 / 180		 1.89
 1.76
 2.62		 27
 52
 110		 104
 143
 674		 128 %
 91 %
 204 %		 4
 5
 14		 55
 2.8
 76		 70
 1.4
 3.8
 MSFT.m
 MSFT.m, percent
 MSFT.m, atr		 36 / 199
 28 / 154
 126 / 693		 2.11
 1.39
 1.42		 70
 340
 434		 508
 288
 1 042		 131 %
 15 %
 43 %		 7
 6
 16		 150
 3.2
 69		 275
 1.4
 2.9
 KO.m
 KO.m, percent
 KO.m, atr		 20 / 110
 22 / 121
 125 / 688		 2.02
 2.12
 1.35		 29
 163
 244		 144
 397
 2 272		 90 %
 44 %
 169 %		 4
 6
 14		 100
 2
 64		 160
 2
 2.9
 ATVI.m
 ATVI.m, percent
 ATVI.m, atr		 77 / 425
 15 / 83
 194 / 1 072		 1.34
 2.86
 1.46		 54
 302
 235		 235
 1 313
 1 198		 79 %
 79 %
 92 %		 5
 6
 9		 135
 4
 60		 140
 3.2
 2.3
 YM
 YM, percent
 YM, atr		 106 / 1 287
 157 / 1 969
 234 / 2 927
 1.46
 1.29
 1.02		 2 797
 13 288
 19 984
 20 089
 41 936
 2 669
 57 %
 25 %
 1 %
 8
 27
 17		 155
 0.6
 51		 210
 2.9
 1.7
 Brent
 Brent, percent
 Brent, atr		 146 / 733
 114 / 574
 81 / 407
 1.5
 1.21
 1.34		 8 721
 13 883
 9 368
 31 144
 12 988
 16 587
 71 %
 18 %
 35 %
 21
 19
 13		 70
 1.4
 70		 275
 3.8
 3.2

None of the Stop Loss calculation methods was the best for all tested symbols. In some cases, Stop Loss in points was better. With other symbols price or ATR percentage Stop Loss showed greater profit. However, there is one regularity. The maximum number of consecutive losing trades significantly increases almost with all deals, if we calculate SL as percentage of price or as percentage of ATR. The maximum drawdown increases accordingly.

In general, it is impossible to say for sure which of the Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation methods is better. But in my opinion, Stop Loss and Take Profit in points shows better results, since this way we have a smaller drawdown.

Testing the Trailing Stop

Many traders prefer to use a floating Trailing Stop, while they believe that it can protect profits and thus increase the Expert Advisor profitability. Let's check this option now.

The EA has two parameters:

  • Use constant trailing after N profit points — this parameter sets the number if points which the price should move in the Take Profit direction, after which the Trailing Stop mechanism will be activated (this limitation protects a chain from being closed with a loss on further reversing steps, especially if lot increase is not used at every step);
  • Constant trailing in points — number of points from the current price, by which position Stop Loss will be moved once the condition of Use constant trailing after N profit points is met.

The EA determines the need to trail Stop Loss at each bar beginning. I.e. the check is performed every 15 minutes, because we test the strategy on the M15 timeframe.

If trailing is needed, then in addition to moving Stop Loss, the EA cancels Take Profit. Now, Stop Loss remains the only method for closing the position. That is, in addition to the protection from possible price direction change, the Trailing Stop allows you to increase the profit amount by canceling Take Profit.

Below is a comparative table of the best results without Trailing Stop and with Trailing Stop.

Symbol 
Trades (year/total)
Profit factor 
 Max. drawdown
Profit 
Annual % 
Max. losses 
 TripAdvisor
 TripAdvisor, trailing		 100 / 250
 99 / 248
 1.5
 1.53
 98
 100		 315
 321		 128 %
 128 %
 6
 6
 Sberbank
 Sberbank, trailing		 157 / 236
 158 / 238		 1.37
 1.55		 45
44
 98
 148		 145 %
 224 %
 5
 5
 Nintendo_US
 Nintendo_US, trailing		 171 / 342
 173 / 347
 1.38
 1.2
 18
 37		 90
 51		 250 %
 68 %
 6
 9
 Tencent
 Tencent, trailing		 78 / 234
 69 / 209
 1.9
 2.3		 150
 82		 415
 438		 92 %
 178 %
 8
 7
 Michael_Kors
 Michael_Kors, trailing		 38/ 114
 48 / 145
 1.46
 1.46
 134
 116		 247
 169		 61 %
 48 %
 5
 5
 Starbucks
 Starbucks, trailing		 16 / 234
 15 / 227
 1.66
 1.6		 38
 51		 247
 234		 44 %
 31 %
 4
 4
 Gazprom
 Gazprom, trailing		 288 / 433
 295 / 443
 1.34
 1.4
 59
 39		 155
 162		 175 %
 276 %
 6
 5
 Petrobras
 Petrobras, trailing		 24 / 349
 23 / 344
 1.4
 1.52		 126
 102		 547
 541		 29 %
 36 %
 8
 5
 SQM
 SQM, trailing		 64 / 164
 69 / 174
 1.82
 1.8		 55
 83		 298
 400		 216 %
 192 %
 5
 5
 ORCL.m
 ORCL.m, trailing		 44 / 246
 46 / 254		 1.07
 1.46
 275
 225
 46
 294
 3 %
 23 %		 8
 7
 INTC.m
 INTC.m, trailing		 31 / 172
 31 / 174
 1.77
 1.7		 52
 52
 216
 218
 75 %
 75 %
 5
 6
 FOXA.m
 FOXA.m, trailing		 52 / 260
 68 / 342
 0.91
 1.38
 413
 62
 -57
 126		 -
 40 %
 8
 5
 SBUX.m
 SBUX.m, trailing		 49 / 272
 49 / 269
 1.5
 1.49		 58
 63
 218
 214
 68 %
 67 %
 5
 5
 NKE.m
 NKE.m, trailing		 35 / 198
 35 / 199
 2.26
 2.01
 140
 84
 957
 407		 122 %
 88 %
 6
 5
 HPE.m
 HPE.m, trailing		 30 / 90
 41 / 125
 1.4
 1.4		 46
 21
 75
 43		 54 %
 68 %
 5
 3
 MSFT.m
 MSFT.m, trailing		 37 / 207
 37 / 208
 2.04
 1.12
 70
 442
 538
 112
 139 %
 4 %
 7
 8
 KO.m
 KO.m, trailing		 20 / 105
 20 / 109
 1.56
 1.86
 107
 44		 133
 164
 22 %
 67 %		 5
 5
 ATVI.m
 ATVI.m, trailing		 79 / 435
 80 / 443
 1.27
 1.26
 56
 56
 201
 199
 65 %
 64 %
 5
 5
 YM
 YM, trailing		 106 / 1 288
 106 / 1 290
 1.3
 1.3
 7 285
 6 989
 15 090
 14 622
 16 %
 16 %
 8
 8
 Brent
 Brent, trailing		 151 / 759
 149 / 748
 1.3
 1.44		 8 721
 8 790		 21 950
 28 537		 50 %
 64 %
 21
 21

As you can see from the table, the Trailing Stop function increased profits in some cases and decreased them in others. So Trailing Stop cannot be considered for sure as a positive feature in this strategy. Moreover, if you check symbols with a large historical data period (Starbucks, Petrobras, YM), Trailing Stop reduces their profitability. So, an improvement in results of symbols without a large history can be random.

However, Trailing Stop can really slightly reduce the chances of having the entire chain closed by Stop Loss. See FOXA.m symbol results. We had an entire chain closed by Stop Loss without trailing stop. The trailing function helped us eliminate it.

It is strange that FOXA.m results in current tests are much worse than those from the previous table. From the Strategy Tester report on this symbol (attached below) we can see that Stop Loss on the entire chain was registered long time ago. The strange fact is that in all previous numerous tests we did not have this Stop Loss.

Unfortunately, the Strategy Tester does not perform identical tests. It may use 0%, 2%, 8$ or any other share of real data for the same financial instrument. That is why testing results also change.

I do not know why this happens (if you know any trick to have the same results in each testing run, please share it in comments). At least this is another reason why you should not fully trust testing results obtained with historical data.

Signals based on the reversing technique

More than three months have passed since I launched a signal in the Forex market, which applies the reversing trading strategy. It is not a very large time period, but quite enough for drawing intermediate conclusions.

The most important result is that it is still in profit. It makes 8% per month on the average, i.e. about 100% per year.

Results of a signal using the reversing technique

We did not have losing months except for the first month. But the loss in the first month is quite understandable. First, the signal run only for a few days. Second, since we are using entries in one predetermined direction, it's natural that the first EA operation steps turned out to be unsuccessful.

As for negative sides, Gold managed to reach the 7th step in a chain. Remember, for 18-year testing Gold reached a maximum of 8th chain step. In my signal, it reached the seventh step for as little as three months. In that case I decided not to wait for Take Profit and closed the entire chain as soon as the profit exceeded losses of the entire chain. Some of the profit might be lost due to swaps, but they were fully covered by profits on other symbols.

As seen from the above image, the largest drawdown was obtained due to Stop Loss at the 6th and 7the step in Gold chains. Fortunately, profit on other symbols helped to reduce this drawdown.

As for other symbols, GBPUSD reached the 6th step. Other chains were closed by Take Profit at a maximum of 4th-5th chain step.

Only 5-10% of all entries were closed at the first step. This is an indication of our random entries =)

Continue to monitor the signal and evaluate the risks and profits of the strategy. I am not going to stop this signal.

Writing a manual trading algorithm using levels

Automated trading has many advantages, such as the strict following of the trading strategy and free time, which you have, while the robot is trading for you. However, a successful manual trading can show much higher profitability. In addition, there are other disadvantages:

  • a huge loss if the entire chain closes by Stop Loss;
  • large free margin requirement for the last steps in a chain, if you use lot doubling at each step (other lot calculation methods are not suitable for the used SL to TP ratio).

If in the first step the maintenance margin is equal to 1 dollar, in the seventh step it would be equal to 64 dollars. It means you need to have 64 free dollars in your account to support a position for only one symbol. The resulting profit is relatively small compared to the required deposit.

Manual trading allows you to reduce the maximum required margin by applying lot doubling not at each step, but after 1, 2 or even 3 steps. You choose when to enter a trade, as well as which Stop Loss to Take Profit ratio to use.

Also, the use of lot doubling after one, two or three steps allows to increase the maximum acceptable number of steps in a chain, and therefore to increase chances of closing with profit.

That is why, in this section I want to offer one of the possible manual trading algorithms using the reversing technique. I cannot say for sure that this is the best version. But in addition to reversing, the strategy involves diversification, which may also reduce overall risks to some extent.

Moreover, diversification allows for a flexible risk management. For example, if your account balance increases by the end of the day or week, you can close all open positions, including losing ones. In this case you do not need to wait for a reversing step at which the price would move in the favorable direction.

Manual trading tools. Specially for the manual trading purposes, I have created the RevertManualEA Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 and RevertmeManualEA4 for MetaTrader 4 (both of these EAs are available in the article attachments). These EAs manage trades which you open manually. The symbol of the trade is not important for the EA. It will manage all symbols no matter on which symbol chart the EA is running. So, you need to launch the EA only once, for example on your VPS. After that you will be able to perform trades from any computer using your MetaTrader 5 account.

For RevertManualEA to manage a position, you should do the following when performing a trade:

  • Specify the same Magic number used by RevertManualEA (by default 777);
  • In order comments, specify the step number (i.e. 1).

Unfortunately, comments or Magic number cannot be specified during manual trading from MetaTrader 5. Therefore, we need a special Expert Advisor for opening positions with appropriate parameters. Such as the Expert Advisor Creating orders with a fixed stop in dollars.

As for MetaTrader 4, it allows the setting of a comment, but does not support the specification of a Magic number. So we also need a separate EA for opening positions. Such as the Expert Advisor Creating orders with a fixed stop in dollars (MT4).

Trade entry algorithm. So, any trading activity will be profitable if Stop Loss triggers less frequently than Take Profit, while the amount lost at Stop Loss is less than the amount earned at Take Profit. The logic is very simple.

The reversing technique allows reducing the chances of hitting a Stop Loss level. And the more steps in a chain you perform, the less chances you have of losing money. However, this may also increase the amount of potential loss, in case the entire chain closes by Stop Loss.

That is why I suggest doubling the position size not at every step, but after two steps. This allows reducing potential loss in case the entire chain closes by Stop Loss, as well as reducing the margin requirement in the last chain steps.

In addition, in order to reduce the loss in case the entire chain closes by Stop Loss, we will use diversification and enter positions on 5 symbols at a time, instead of opening only one symbol deal.

Let us open positions in a total of $10 Stop Loss, i.e. the Stop Loss of each position will be equal to $2. In this case, depending on the Take Profit size and the doubling step, we may receive the following profit on each symbol:

Take Profit 3:1, lot doubling after 2 deals:

  • Step 1: $6;
  • Step 2: $4;
  • Step 3: $2;
  • Step 4: $6;
  • Step 5: $2;
  • Step 6: -$2;
  • Step 7: $6;
  • Step 8: $2;
  • Stop Loss: -34 $.

Take Profit 4:1, lot doubling after 2 deals:

  • Step 1: $8;
  • Step 2: $6;
  • Step 3: $4;
  • Step 4: $10;
  • Step 5: $6;
  • Step 6: $2;
  • Step 7: $14;
  • Step 8: $6;
  • Stop Loss on the entire chain: -34 $.

Take Profit 4:1, lot doubling after 3 deals:

  • Step 1: $8;
  • Step 2: $6;
  • Step 3: $4;
  • Step 4: $2;
  • Step 5: $8;
  • Step 6: $4;
  • Step 7: $0;
  • Step 8: -$4;
  • Stop Loss on the entire chain: -$24.

In the above variants, losses in case of a Stop Loss on the entire chain are much higher than each position profit. Therefore, you should have a significantly greater number of profitable deals than whole losing chains. From my own experience, I may assume that this can only be achieved through the use of large Stop Loss values. Even if you believe your deal opening levels to be very reliable, situations when the price starts moving up and down, hitting your Stop Loss levels, may often happen during short-term trading.

Therefore, you may use the following set of parameters during short-term trading:

Take Profit 5:1, lot doubling after 3 deals, only 3 deals in a chain:

  • Step 1: 10 $;
  • Step 2: 8 $;
  • Step 3: 6 $;
  • Stop Loss on the entire chain: -$6.

In this case we only use three reversing steps. In the first step we may earn profit if we the price moves in the expected direction. In the first step, we may get profit if our assumption related to a roll back from a level was wrong, and the level was broken. In the third step, we may earn profit if this was a false breakout. After that we fully exit the position, expecting that the level is lost and further chain steps would not help us.

You may also use the Take Profit level of 5:1, doubling after 2 deals and a very large number of steps in a chain. Such as, for example, 20-30. The more steps you allow, the less is the possibility of closing the whole chain by Stop Loss. The main thing is to calculate the required deposit to make sure it can withstand the drawdown throughout the chain steps. Also, your entire deposit should not be lost in case of the whole chain loss. Even after such a situation, you need to have funds to trade further.

Position exit. Positions are managed and closed by RevertManualEA (or RevertmeManualEA4). In addition, you can always close a separate position or all open positions.

Closing all positions is simple. For example, if the summary result of all open positions is positive and you do not want to wait each of them to be closed by a Take Profit. Open the symbol chart on which the EA is running. The Close all button is available on the chart. A click on this button will close all positions having the same Magic number, which is specified in the EA settings. In addition to closing all positions, this will delete all orders for further chain steps.

Manual trading example. The below video demonstrates manual trading using two Expert Advisors: RevertManualEA and Creating orders with a fixed stop in dollars.


The profitability of this system during manual trading depends greatly on the accuracy of your entry points.

Conclusions

As a conclusion, I would like to state once again that the reversing trading strategy can really be used for trading.

It will not bring you huge profits. The expected maximum when used with an acceptable risk is about 100% per year.

The system will not save you from losses. The whole chain can at any time be closed by Stop Loss and you will lose all profit received in the last N years.

But the system can work. To make it work, you need to follow two main rules:

  • Do not use tight Stop Loss, better use Stop Losses values at the medium-term trading levels;
  • Use Take Profit larger than Stop Loss.

Both during automated trading testing and in manual trading, tight Stop Loss levels do not allow profiting, if the number of trades within a chain is less than 10-15. Ranging movements often happen in the market, during which the entire chain gets closed by Stop Loss. In this case, you lose all the profit you received earlier. Therefore, it is very problematic or even impossible to perform automatic intraday trading using the reversing technique.

There is another problem with tight Stop Loss. Spread widening can kill your entire trading chain. Here is a real trading example:

Spread widening

Look at the last step in the chain. The broker's spread by that instrument suddenly widened greatly and closed the previous step by stop loss, although the price was moving to the Take Profit direction. After that a limit order triggered and was immediately closed by Stop Loss, because the Stop Loss size was less than the spread value. No Expert Advisor would be able to create the next Limit order in such conditions. However, if another limit order were opened, it could also be closed with the same Stop Loss. The above example is a good evidence of that the use of tight stop levels with brokers offering floating spread may lead to complete deposit loss.

Attachments

The following zip archives are attached below:

  • RevertEA.zip. A zip archive with an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
  • RevertManualEA.zip. A zip archive with an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
  • RevertmeManualEA4.zip. A zip archive with an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4
  • SETfiles.zip. A zip archive with SET files with optimal settings for various symbols and different brokers
  • TESTfiles_ma.zip. A zip archive with the testing reports for a trading strategy using the Moving Average
  • TESTfiles_ma_norevert.zip. A zip archive with the testing reports for a trading strategy using the Moving Average, without the reversing technique
  • TESTfiles_plain.zip. A zip archive with the testing reports for a reversing trading strategy without a Moving Average

Testing report archives contain reports only related to symbols considered in this article. This is because an archive for all symbols considered within this series of articles is too large and cannot be attached to the article.

The following suffixes can be used in SET files and report name:

  • no suffix — a trading system based on the reversing technique without the use of a Moving Average, with Stop Loss and Take Profit specified in points;
  • _ma — a trading system based on the reversing technique and a Moving Average;
  • _norevert — a trading system based on the Moving Average, without the reversing technique;
  • _inf — a trading system without the Moving Average, using the reversing technique and Trailing Stop
  • _percent — a trading system based on the reversing technique, without a Moving Average, with Stop Loss specified as a percentage of the price
  • _atr — a trading system based on the reversing technique, without a Moving Average, with Stop Loss specified as a percentage of ATR.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/5268

