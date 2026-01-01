The BoE Monetary Policy Report, a quarterly report issued by the Bank of England, reveals the economic analysis and inflation forecasts used by the BoE Monetary Policy Committee in its interest rate decisions. This name is used for the report since November, 2019. It was previously published as the BoE Inflation Report.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to keep inflation low and stable so as to support growth and jobs. Subject to maintaining price stability, the Committee is also required to support the national economic policy.

The Monetary Policy Report is a detailed document, which reflects the current financial and economic situation. The report is logically divided into chapters.

The report is logically divided into chapters.

The first chapter features the analysis of global economic and financial market developments.

In the next chapter, the BoE provides the analysis of national demand and production, as separate descriptions of household consumption levels, housing market state, public sector spending, trade conditions and business investments.

This is followed by consumption level prospects.

The next large chapter concerns the development of prices. Consumer prices (as the main indicator of inflation) are considered separately, and the report contains a near-term outlook for consumer prices. In addition to the description of domestic and external cost pressures, the chapter contains data on inflation expectations.

The final section of the report is devoted to prospects for inflation, demand and unemployment. Also, the main risks for the economy are described here.

Additionally, the report includes independent subsections (so-called boxes), which describe inflation pressure factors in more detail.

The Bank of England Monetary Policy Report is one of the key documents published by the regulator. It features the analysis of all factors influencing the development of inflation, and therefore, the BoE interest rate. Therefore, if the report contains favorable forecasts, this may have a positive short-term effect on the pound sterling quotes.