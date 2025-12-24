CalendarSections

Sweden Private Sector Production y/y

Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Statistics Sweden (SCB)
Business
Sweden's Private Sector Production y/y reflects a change in the total value of goods and services produced by private companies in the industry, services and construction sector in the current month compared to the same month a year ago. The index is published by Statistics Sweden on a monthly basis. It has replaced the previously released Business Production Index. The advantage of the new index is that it measures the entire production in the private sector, and not only the final volume of produced goods and services, due to which the index provides early data.

Statistics Sweden collects the relevant data from a monthly survey of private companies with at least 20 employees as well as those having an annual turnover more than 50 million kronor. As some companies may provide responses with a delay, index values for the previous two months can be revised. In addition to the total change general, Statistics Sweden publishes separate data by sector: industry, services and construction. The index does not include financial and insurance services sectors.

Information on production is included in GDP calculation, and it also reflects net turnover from production in the industrial and services sector, as well as the trade margin (revenue from sales of retail goods minus expenses).

Production growth is a favorable factor, reflecting the health of Swedish economy and favorable business environment in the country, so higher than expected readings can be seen as positive for Swedish krona quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Private Sector Production y/y" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
111.4%
103.2%
Sep 2025
4.7%
3.8%
Aug 2025
3.7%
3.7%
Jul 2025
3.8%
5.5%
Jun 2025
99.2%
98.6%
May 2025
2.0%
2.8%
Apr 2025
3.4%
-1.5%
Mar 2025
-0.2%
1.0%
Feb 2025
1.1%
1.9%
Jan 2025
1.9%
2.5%
Dec 2024
3.0%
2.5%
Nov 2024
2.7%
0.6%
Oct 2024
0.2%
1.4%
Sep 2024
2.4%
0.9%
Aug 2024
1.1%
-1.0%
Jul 2024
-0.7%
1.2%
Jun 2024
1.5%
-0.1%
May 2024
-0.2%
-1.6%
Apr 2024
-1.4%
0.2%
Mar 2024
0.4%
-1.3%
Feb 2024
-0.8%
-1.7%
Jan 2024
-1.6%
0.7%
Dec 2023
0.5%
-1.4%
Nov 2023
-1.2%
-2.0%
Oct 2023
-2.1%
-1.8%
Sep 2023
-1.4%
-0.1%
Aug 2023
0.7%
-2.2%
Jul 2023
-2.0%
-3.0%
Jun 2023
-3.4%
-0.7%
May 2023
-1.0%
0.2%
Apr 2023
0.7%
-0.5%
Mar 2023
0.6%
2.5%
Feb 2023
2.1%
2.6%
Jan 2023
2.3%
-0.9%
Dec 2022
-0.8%
0.9%
Nov 2022
0.9%
3.5%
Oct 2022
3.2%
4.4%
Sep 2022
5.0%
4.3%
Aug 2022
4.3%
4.3%
Jul 2022
3.6%
3.6%
Jun 2022
5.4%
6.6%
May 2022
6.0%
5.3%
Apr 2022
4.6%
3.3%
Mar 2022
3.2%
3.9%
Feb 2022
3.5%
6.3%
Jan 2022
7.6%
7.4%
Dec 2021
7.7%
6.9%
Nov 2021
6.5%
6.7%
Oct 2021
6.4%
5.0%
Sep 2021
6.0%
4.1%
