Sweden Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q
|Medium
|1.1%
|1.1%
|
1.1%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.8%
|
1.1%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Swedish Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q reflects the monetary value of all goods and services produced in Sweden during a given quarter compared to the previous one. This indicator variant is seasonally adjusted. The indicator is calculated by a separate department of Statistics Sweden and is part of a country's national accounts. Typically, GDP q/q is published 60 days after the end of the reporting quarter.
Swedish GDP is calculated applying expenditure and production approach. According to the first approach, the total expenditure for all final goods and services produced in the country during the reporting period is calculated. First, expenditures are calculated for the individual components, which are then added to aggregate GDP. In the production approach, GDP is calculated based on the aggregated value added. Since the resulting values in these two approaches may differ (the difference can be up to 0.9 percentage points), a group of experts conduct additional analysis of the components to balance the calculation of the final GDP.
In the production approach for GDP calculation, interim costs are subtracted from the total value of manufactured goods for calculating the value added. Expenditures are determined based on current prices to which the deflator is applied.
Expenditure approach is the sum of all final expenditures within the economy. This includes final expenditure on consumption, gross capital formation and net exports of goods and services.
GDP is the main indicator of the national economy state and an important indicator of the country's level of development. The GDP growth can be seen as positive for the Swedish krona.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
