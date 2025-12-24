The Aggregate Demand Index q/q represents the percentage change in the total volume of goods and services, consumed by Mexican population in the reported quarter, in comparison to the previous quarter. The aggregate demand includes private consumption, government consumption, gross fixed capital formation, inventory changes and the export of goods and services. Goods and services intended for intermediate consumption in all industries are excluded from the calculation. Since the Aggregate Demand usually grows and falls in parallel to GDP, higher than expected values may have a positive effect on the Mexican peso quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Aggregate Demand q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.