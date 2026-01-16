GDP y/y reflects changes in the total value of all goods and services produced in Hong Kong in the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Prices for imported goods and services are excluded from calculation. Indicator values are seasonally adjusted and can be revised if new data becomes available. GDP growth can have a positive effect on HKD quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Hong Kong Gross Domestic Product (GDP) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.