Bundesbank Executive Board Member Sabine Mauderer Speech can clarify certain aspects of the policies introduced by Germany's central bank. Sabine Mauderer is responsible for markets, human resource and climate change issues.

Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, is governed and managed by the Executive Board. The Board consists of the President, the Vice-President and four other members, who are appointed by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany. Sabine Mauderer has been the member of the Executive Board since 2018.

She often participates in various events, speaks at various international forums and summits, conferences and congresses, etc.

Bundesbank Executive Board Member Speech can have a short-term effect on currency quotes, the nature of which depend on the topic and wording. However, the effect is rarely significant.