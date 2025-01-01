ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCHistoryOrderInfoTypeFilling 

TypeFilling

余りによって注文実行の種類を取得します。

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  TypeFilling() const

戻り値

余りによる注文実行の種類（ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING 列挙値）

注意事項

履歴注文は Ticket（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。