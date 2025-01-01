- Reserve
- Resize
- Shutdown
- Add
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- SearchLinear
- Save
- Load
- Type
DeleteRange
Deletes a group of elements from the specified array position.
bool DeleteRange(
Parameters
from
[in] Position of the first array element to be removed.
to
[in] Position of the last array element to be removed.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot remove the elements.
Example:
//--- example for CArrayInt::DeleteRange(int,int)