- Reserve
- Resize
- Shutdown
- Add
- AddArray
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- CompareArray
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- SearchLinear
- Save
- Load
- Type
Shift
Moves an item from a given position in the array to the specified offset.
bool Shift(
Parameters
pos
[in] Position of the moved element in the array
shift
[in] The shift value (both positive and negative).
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot move the element.
Example:
//--- example for CArrayInt::Shift(int,int)