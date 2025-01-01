- Reserve
Load
Loads data array from the file.
virtual bool Load(
Parameters
file_handle
[in] Handle of the binary file previously opened using the FileOpen(...) function.
Return Value
true – successfully completed, false - error.
Example:
//--- example for CArrayInt::Load(int)