- Reserve
- Resize
- Shutdown
- Add
- AddArray
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- CompareArray
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- SearchLinear
- Save
- Load
- Type
SearchGreat
Searches for an element with a value exceeding the value of the sample in the sorted array.
|
int SearchGreat(
Parameters
element
[in] The sample element to search in the array.
Return Value
The position of the found element - successful, -1 - the element not found.
Example:
|
//--- example for CArrayInt::SearchGreat(int)