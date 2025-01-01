- Reserve
- Resize
- Shutdown
- Add
- AddArray
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- CompareArray
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- SearchLinear
- Save
- Load
- Type
Insert
Inserts an element to the specified position in the array.
|
bool Insert(
Parameters
element
[in] Value of the element to be inserted into the array
pos
[in] Position in the array to insert
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot insert the element.
Example:
|
//--- example for CArrayInt::Insert(int,int)