The Expert Advisor searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. It buys on bullish candlesticks and sells on bearish ones. The EA checks if the account is netting or hedging. The CPositionInfo, CTrade, CSymbolInfo and CAccountInfo trade classes are used in the code.





New in version 6

Added types of closure when a "black sheep" is met:

Closing all positions.

Closing positions, which are opposite to the "black sheep".

Closing positions, which are in the same direction as the "black sheep".





"Black Sheep"

Suppose, the Expert Advisor searches for 5 identical candlesticks. Then the EA finds five bullish candlestick in a row and opens a Buy position. If the next candlestick after the position opening is not a bullish one, such a candlestick is considered a "black sheep".





Input Parameters

N identical candles which go in a row - the number of identical candlesticks in a row.

- the number of identical candlesticks in a row. Lot - position volume.

- position volume. Take Profit - take profit value, the parameter is not used if set to 0.

- take profit value, the parameter is not used if set to 0. Stop Loss - stop loss value, the parameter is not used if set to 0.

- stop loss value, the parameter is not used if set to 0. Trailing Stop - trailing stop value, the parameter is not used if set to 0.

- trailing stop value, the parameter is not used if set to 0. Trailing Step - trailing step value, the parameter is not used if set to 0.

- trailing step value, the parameter is not used if set to 0. Max positions certain direction (only for hedging) - the maximum allowable number of positions in one direction (only applicable on hedging accounts).

- the maximum allowable number of positions in one direction (only applicable on hedging accounts). Max position volume (only for netting) - the maximum volume of open positions (only applicable on netting accounts).

- the maximum volume of open positions (only applicable on netting accounts). .

Use trade hours - enable/disable the time filter.

- enable/disable the time filter. Start hour - trading start hour.

- trading start hour. End hour - trading end hour.

- trading end hour. magic number - unique EA identifier.

- unique EA identifier. The type of closure at the meeting of the "black sheep" - select closing type to be applied in case of a "black sheep".

In this version you can disable Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing Stop - in this case positions will be closed by the "black sheep" parameter.

Example of testing on D1 from 2017.04.18 to 2018.02.10 in the Every Tick mode: