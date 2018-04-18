The author of the idea: Danil, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

When a signal emerges, an opposite position is closed. The EA can also close half of the position (the Profit for closing half of the position parameter), as well as move a position to breakeven (the Breakeven parameter). The size of the position can be set manually (in the Lots parameter) or as a risk percent of free margin (parameter Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin). The second option only works if the Money Management flag is enabled.

Stop Loss, Take Profit and Breakeven can be disabled by setting their values to 0.

Opening positions:

EURUSD,M30 с 2017.06.09 по 2018.02.10