N-_Candles_v3

The Expert Advisor searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. It buys on bullish candlesticks and sells on bearish ones. The CPositionInfo, CTrade and CSymbolInfo classes are used in the code.

Version 1: N Candles

Version 2: N Candles v2

New in version 3:

Inputs:

N identical candles included in the desired series

Lot

Take Profit (pips)

Stop Loss (pips)

Trailing Stop ("0" -> not used)

Trailing Step (used if trailing stop >0)

Order magic

Slippage

Example of search with N=3: