CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

N Candles v3 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4710
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
N Candles v3.mq5 (28.94 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Expert Advisor searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. It buys on bullish candlesticks and sells on bearish ones. The CPositionInfo, CTrade and CSymbolInfo classes are used in the code.

Version 1: N Candles

Version 2: N Candles v2

New in version 3:

Inputs:

  • N identical candles included in the desired series
  • Lot
  • Take Profit (pips)
  • Stop Loss (pips)
  • Trailing Stop ("0" -> not used)
  • Trailing Step (used if trailing stop >0)
  • Order magic
  • Slippage

Example of search with N=3:

N-_Candles_v3

    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18575

    EveningStarStatistics EveningStarStatistics

    The indicator shows the statistics of the "Evening Star" pattern.

    KiS_max_min_Avg KiS_max_min_Avg

    A redrawing channel with a colored background.

    Intersection 2 iMA Intersection 2 iMA

    A simple system based on the crossover of two MAs.

    IStochastic_Trading IStochastic_Trading

    The Expert Advisor trades based on signals generated by Stochastic Oscillator. Averaging. A limited number of positions. Trailing.