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N Candles v3 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Expert Advisor searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. It buys on bullish candlesticks and sells on bearish ones. The CPositionInfo, CTrade and CSymbolInfo classes are used in the code.
Version 1: N Candles
Version 2: N Candles v2
New in version 3:
Inputs:
- N identical candles included in the desired series
- Lot
- Take Profit (pips)
- Stop Loss (pips)
- Trailing Stop ("0" -> not used)
- Trailing Step (used if trailing stop >0)
- Order magic
- Slippage
Example of search with N=3:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18575
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