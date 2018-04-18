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Elders Safe Zone - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- 8037
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- Published:
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The author of the idea: Scriptor, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.
The indicator shows the so-called safe zone, which is calculated using the High, Low and Close prices, and the Moving Average indicator.
It is recommended to perform trades when the indicator is positioned horizontally:
- If the price is above the horizontal segment of the indicator, open a BUY position;
- If the price is below the horizontal segment of the indicator, open a SELL position.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20009
The Expert Advisor searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. It buys on bullish candlesticks and sells on bearish ones. The account type is taken into account, i.e. whether it is netting or hedging.Pipsover 2
The Expert Advisor works based on the iChaikin (Chaikin Oscillator) and iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.
The Expert Advisor uses three iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators and one iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD)BB-Percentage-Decimal
Bollinger Bands in the form of an oscillator.