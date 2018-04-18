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Indicators

Elders Safe Zone - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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8037
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The author of the ideaScriptor, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.

The indicator shows the so-called safe zone, which is calculated using the High, Low and Close prices, and the Moving Average indicator.

Elders Safe Zone

It is recommended to perform trades when the indicator is positioned horizontally:

  • If the price is above the horizontal segment of the indicator, open a BUY position;
  • If the price is below the horizontal segment of the indicator, open a SELL position.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20009

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