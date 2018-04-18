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MACDSimpleReshetov - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: Yury Reshetov, the MQ5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The main principle of the EA operation is as follows: a market entry signal emerges when both indicator lines have the same sign, and an exit signal emerges when the lines become different in sign. If both lines have a positive sign, a buy trade is opened. If the lines are negative, a sell trade is opened. Once the signs of the lines become different, the position is closed.
A note from the author:
Input Parameters
- The volume of positions to open
- Increment of the fast MA period to the period of the signal line
- Increment of the slow MA period to the fast MA period
- Period of the signal line
- Magic number
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19977
An MQL5 implementation of the adaptive UmnickTrade Expert Advisor.Schaff TCD RSX
As a logical step to filter out more the possible false signals, this variation of Schaff TCD RSI is using RSX (which is a smoother RSI than the "regular" RSI) to produce a smoother result.
The Expert Advisor works based on the iChaikin (Chaikin Oscillator) and iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.N Candles v6
The Expert Advisor searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. It buys on bullish candlesticks and sells on bearish ones. The account type is taken into account, i.e. whether it is netting or hedging.