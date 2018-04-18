MACDSimpleReshetov

The author of the idea: Yury Reshetov, the MQ5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The main principle of the EA operation is as follows: a market entry signal emerges when both indicator lines have the same sign, and an exit signal emerges when the lines become different in sign. If both lines have a positive sign, a buy trade is opened. If the lines are negative, a sell trade is opened. Once the signs of the lines become different, the position is closed.

A note from the author:

The EA made a slightly less than 50% real profit on CFD #GM (General Motors stocks) in six months. No money management and risk management techniques were applied (the EA traded fixed position size).





Input Parameters