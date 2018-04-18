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MACDSimpleReshetov - expert for MetaTrader 5

Reshetov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4236
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
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The author of the idea: Yury Reshetov, the MQ5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The main principle of the EA operation is as follows: a market entry signal emerges when both indicator lines have the same sign, and an exit signal emerges when the lines become different in sign. If both lines have a positive sign, a buy trade is opened. If the lines are negative, a sell trade is opened. Once the signs of the lines become different, the position is closed.

A note from the author:

The EA made a slightly less than 50% real profit on CFD #GM (General Motors stocks) in six months. No money management and risk management techniques were applied (the EA traded fixed position size).


Input Parameters

  • The volume of positions to open
  • Increment of the fast MA period to the period of the signal line
  • Increment of the slow MA period to the fast MA period
  • Period of the signal line
  • Magic number

MACDSimpleReshetov

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19977

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