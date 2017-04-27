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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
N Candles v2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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We look for N identical candles in a row. If the found candles bull — we buy if bear — we sell.
New in version 2: Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing.
Input parameters:
- N identical candles which go in a row
- Lot
- Take Profit (in pips)
- Stop Loss (in pips)
- Trailing Stop ("0" -> not trailing)
- Trailing Step (use if Trailing Stop >0)
- magic number
- slippage
Example of search, at N=3:
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