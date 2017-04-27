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N Candles v2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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N Candles v2.mq5 (30.17 KB) view
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We look for N identical candles in a row. If the found candles bull — we buy if bear — we sell.

New in version 2: Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing.

Input parameters:

  • N identical candles which go in a row 
  • Lot
  • Take Profit (in pips)
  • Stop Loss (in pips)
  • Trailing Stop ("0" -> not trailing)
  • Trailing Step (use if Trailing Stop >0)
  • magic number
  • slippage

Example of search, at N=3:

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