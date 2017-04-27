N- candles v2

We look for N identical candles in a row. If the found candles bull — we buy if bear — we sell.

New in version 2: Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing.

Input parameters:

N identical candles which go in a row

Lot

Take Profit (in pips)

Stop Loss (in pips)

Trailing Stop ("0" -> not trailing)

Trailing Step (use if Trailing Stop >0)

magic number

slippage

Example of search, at N=3:



