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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
N Сandles - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The EA searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. If the found candlesticks are bullish, it buys. I they are bearish, the EA sells.
Settings:
- N identical candles in a row
- Lot Sizes
- Magic
- Slippage
Example of search if N=3:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18023
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