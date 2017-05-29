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N Сandles - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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N Candles.mq5 (11.42 KB) view
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The EA searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. If the found candlesticks are bullish, it buys. I they are bearish, the EA sells. 

Settings:

  • N identical candles in a row
  • Lot Sizes
  • Magic
  • Slippage

Example of search if N=3:

N- candles

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18023

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