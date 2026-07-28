Opening Range Breakout free Expert Advisor

Take Your Opening Range Breakout Strategy to the Next Level with TradingLabs ID





For traders utilizing the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) trading strategy, exploring and maximizing the potential of your system has never been easier. With the premium ORB Indicator by TradingLabs ID, you can clearly visualize session breakouts and market structures directly on your charts.

However, we want to take your trading experience a step further.

We understand that manual backtesting can be tedious and that every trader has a completely unique risk profile. That is why we are excited to announce that users of the TradingLabs ID ORB Indicator now have access to a completely FREE Expert Advisor designed perfectly alongside this strategy.

Why Use the Free ORB EA?

By pairing our premium indicator with this complimentary EA, you can dive much deeper into strategy development. The EA is built to help you hone your trading approach, heavily backtest the market, and accurately measure your personal risk profile.

It takes the guesswork out of the equation. Whether you want to test different session ranges, experiment with break-even triggers, or understand how the strategy performs under various market conditions, this free EA makes optimization incredibly straightforward and data-driven.

Get Started Today

If you want to map the market with precision, you can find our Premium ORB Indicators here:

Premium ORB Indicator for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178895

Premium ORB Indicator for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178899

Once you are ready to automate, test, and optimize your strategy, download the Free ORB EA here:

Free ORB EA for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187905

Free ORB EA for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187907

Explore the strategy, define your risk, and optimize your trading system with ease. Start your backtesting today.