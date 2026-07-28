Analysis of margin levels for July 28, 2026 XAUUSD

XAUUSD: SELL 4073.95-4124.95, TP1-4023.05, TP2-3864.95.

• Long-term trend: temporary uncertainty. The highest volume concentration for the current contract lies within the 4055.00–4105.00 price range. Currently, XAUUSD trading activity is taking place below this range, indicating seller strength.





• Medium-term trend: bearish (short). The highest volume concentration for the medium-term trend lies within the 4040.00–4055.00 price range. Currently, XAUUSD trading activity is occurring within this range, indicating temporary uncertainty.

• The zone for favorable selling prices (based on margin requirements) is located between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones, calculated from the low of July 24, 2026.

• Lower boundary of the 1/4 zone: 4073.95.

• Lower boundary of the 1/2 zone: 4124.95.

• Intraday targets: breaking the low of July 24, 2026 (4023.05).

• Medium-term goals: test of the lower limit of GWCZ-3864.95.





• Trading recommendations: sell from the favorable price range upon the formation of a reversal pattern.

• Sell: 4073.95-4124.95, Take Profit 1–4023.05, Take Profit 2–3864.95.

Up to $20 for each lot in real money - get a guaranteed income by connecting Cashback promotion!

You can find more analytical information on our website.



