Analysis of margin levels for July 28, 2026 XAUUSD

XAUUSD: SELL 4073.95-4124.95, TP1-4023.05, TP2-3864.95.
• Long-term trend: temporary uncertainty. The highest volume concentration for the current contract lies within the 4055.00–4105.00 price range. Currently, XAUUSD trading activity is taking place below this range, indicating seller strength.
• Medium-term trend: bearish (short). The highest volume concentration for the medium-term trend lies within the 4040.00–4055.00 price range. Currently, XAUUSD trading activity is occurring within this range, indicating temporary uncertainty.
• The zone for favorable selling prices (based on margin requirements) is located between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones, calculated from the low of July 24, 2026.
• Lower boundary of the 1/4 zone: 4073.95.
• Lower boundary of the 1/2 zone: 4124.95.
• Intraday targets: breaking the low of July 24, 2026 (4023.05).
• Medium-term goals: test of the lower limit of GWCZ-3864.95.
• Trading recommendations: sell from the favorable price range upon the formation of a reversal pattern.
• Sell: 4073.95-4124.95, Take Profit 1–4023.05, Take Profit 2–3864.95.
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