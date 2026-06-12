Indices that refuse to give in

The long-term growth of major stock indices #SP500, #NQ100, #NIKKEI, #DAX30, #FTSE100, and #ESTX50 is supported by the development of leading companies, rising corporate profits, and technological trends such as artificial intelligence and digitalization, as well as a steady inflow of capital from institutional investors. Additional support comes from the diversified structure of these indices, regular rebalancing of their components, the recovery of the global economy after crises, and expectations of more accommodative monetary policy during periods of slowing inflation.

Stock indices once again confirm their status as one of the most resilient instruments for a long-term approach. Unlike individual stocks, an index reflects the performance of a group of leading companies. This reduces dependence on any single corporate story and allows investors to follow the growth of an entire market or sector. Exclusively for our readers: Enter the one-time promo code MR20 in the support chat and get 20% on your next deposit, regardless of the amount! The maximum bonus amount is $500. Only one promo code can be used per deposit. Long-term growth drivers of indices: #SP500 — further growth may be supported by the resilience of the U.S. economy, strong corporate earnings, high diversification, and the continued expansion of major technology companies.

— further growth may be supported by the resilience of the U.S. economy, strong corporate earnings, high diversification, and the continued expansion of major technology companies. #NQ100 — key growth drivers are linked to artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, semiconductors, business digitalization, and the high margins of the tech sector.

— key growth drivers are linked to artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, semiconductors, business digitalization, and the high margins of the tech sector. #NIKKEI — the index may benefit from corporate reforms in Japan, increased interest from foreign investors, a weaker yen, and the strong positions of Japanese export-oriented companies.

— the index may benefit from corporate reforms in Japan, increased interest from foreign investors, a weaker yen, and the strong positions of Japanese export-oriented companies. #DAX30 — growth may be driven by the industrial sector, export-focused companies, the defense industry, and a recovery in business activity in Germany.

— growth may be driven by the industrial sector, export-focused companies, the defense industry, and a recovery in business activity in Germany. #FTSE100 — the index may gain from strong positions in energy, commodities, banking, and dividend-paying companies with global exposure.

— the index may gain from strong positions in energy, commodities, banking, and dividend-paying companies with global exposure. #ESTX50 — further support may come from leading eurozone companies, economic recovery in Europe, the banking sector, and expectations of more accommodative monetary policy.

Analysts at FreshForex believe that #SP500, #NQ100, #NIKKEI, #DAX30, #FTSE100, and #ESTX50 maintain long-term potential not because of short-term market spikes, but due to more fundamental factors: growth in corporate earnings, technological advancement, recovery in business activity, and sustained investor interest in the world’s leading companies. As long as these drivers remain in place, major stock indices may continue their upward movement despite periodic corrections and external risks. For long-term markets, the key factor is not short-term volatility, but the ability of companies to remain profitable and adapt to new economic conditions.

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