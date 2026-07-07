Indices rise on weak U.S. data

U.S. labor market data for June came in weaker than expected. This strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve may soon cut interest rates, supporting U.S. and European indices. Shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence also attracted buyers again.

The cost of borrowing is important for companies. When rates are stable, it is easier for them to plan expenses and investments. This can support demand for equities. In Europe, inflation slowed in June. This trend may also reduce concerns about further tightening by central banks.

Factors behind index growth:

#SP500 — more moderate expectations regarding interest rates. This may support stocks across various sectors.

— more moderate expectations regarding interest rates. This may support stocks across various sectors. #NQ100 — demand for technology and artificial intelligence. Increased corporate spending on development may boost interest in the tech sector.

— demand for technology and artificial intelligence. Increased corporate spending on development may boost interest in the tech sector. #DJI30 — resilience of large U.S. companies. More accessible credit may support industrial and consumer sectors.

— resilience of large U.S. companies. More accessible credit may support industrial and consumer sectors. #ESTX50 — slowing inflation in the eurozone. This may improve conditions for major European companies.

— slowing inflation in the eurozone. This may improve conditions for major European companies. #CAC40 — demand for French equities. Softer rate expectations may support banks, industrial, and consumer companies.

The five indices reflect a general increase in interest in equities. #NQ100 is more dependent on spending related to artificial intelligence. #SP500 and #DJI30 reflect the condition of the broad U.S. market. #ESTX50 and #CAC40 are supported by slowing inflation. At the same time, European indices remain sensitive to global economic demand.

According to FreshForex analysts, indices will depend on economic data. Expectations regarding interest rates and bond yields are important. In the coming weeks and months, earnings reports and plans of major companies will play a key role. Investor willingness to buy riskier assets is also crucial. So far, employment and inflation data are creating conditions for increased demand for equities. Even in a positive scenario, it is important to limit risks in advance and consider the possibility of changes in market conditions.

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