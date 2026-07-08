The Free EA That Shows You Exactly How Nova Works

Most EA Developers Hide Their Logic Behind Vague Descriptions. Nova FI Trader Puts The Entire Framework In Your Hands. For Free.

Here is something that rarely gets said directly in this marketplace. The reason most EA descriptions are vague is not because the logic is too complex to explain. It is because explaining the logic clearly would reveal things the developer would prefer buyers not to scrutinize too closely.

Dynamic risk management. Intelligent recovery. Adaptive position sizing. These phrases sound sophisticated. They also describe, in different words, systems that open additional positions against losing trades and hope for a recovery. The vagueness is the point. The less you understand, the fewer questions you ask.

Nova FI Trader is the opposite of that. Every input is labeled clearly. Every filter has a stated purpose. Every parameter does exactly what its name says it does. You can read the input list, understand the logic, and know before you run a single backtest how the EA makes its decisions.

And it is completely free.

What Nova FI Trader Actually Contains

Nova FI Trader is a complete MT5 Expert Advisor built around the Force Index indicator. Force Index combines price movement, volume, and momentum into a single reading. When that reading crosses a configurable threshold and the active filters agree, the EA opens a trade. When conditions are not valid, it waits. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down. A stop loss on every position.

The full input access is the key thing. Risk percentage, lot sizing, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop behavior, spread filter, session filter, news filter, volatility controls, direction bias. Every parameter is visible and adjustable. You can see exactly what each one controls, test different configurations in the Strategy Tester, and understand the EA's behavior from the inside out.

This is the same framework that Nova GOLD Breakout and Nova DNA Trader are built on. The filters, the risk architecture, the execution logic. Nova FI Trader exposes all of it for free, before you spend a cent on anything else in the lineup.

The Free Setup Library

Downloading a free EA with a hundred configurable inputs and no starting point is not actually useful. Nova FI Trader comes with a setup library, free in the Telegram channel, with tested configurations for different markets, timeframes, and risk profiles.

Instead of spending days guessing parameters, you start from a configuration that has already been run through realistic conditions, documented so you understand what it is trying to do, and adjusted for real-world spread and execution. You can test it in the Strategy Tester, see how it behaves across different historical periods, and then adjust to your own account and risk tolerance.

The setup library is free. The EA is free. The Telegram channel where both live is free.

Join the Nova Telegram channel and get the free setup library here.

Why This Entry Point Matters

The standard advice in this market is to look at the equity curve, read the reviews, and decide. That process does not tell you how the system handles a losing trade. It does not tell you whether the drawdown you see is real or concealed behind open positions. It does not tell you whether the developer will still be responsive six months from now when something goes wrong.

Nova FI Trader lets you answer those questions yourself, with your own backtests, for free, before any capital is involved. If the framework makes sense to you and the logic holds up under the conditions you care about, the paid products in the lineup are built on the same foundation. If it does not, you have learned something genuinely useful without paying for the lesson.

Download Nova FI Trader Free

Get The Free Setup Library On Telegram

See Nova GOLD Breakout — The Next Step

A developer who hides how their system works is asking you to trust the result without understanding the process. Nova FI Trader shows you the process. For free. Before you decide anything.