Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels system for the week from April 27 to 30, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the Owl trading system - smart levels for the EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs for the week from April 27 to 30, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.





EURUSD review



The first and only signal of the week on EURUSD was received on April 30 and was a strong one. The setup was taken for trading, as the entry formed near the H1 level. For the system, this is an important factor: price was approaching a significant higher timeframe area, and the signal appeared not in a random zone, but in a place where a continuation of the move in the trade direction could be expected.

After the signal appeared, a sell trade on EURUSD was opened. The idea was that after a reaction from the H1 area, the market could continue to decline. However, this time the scenario did not develop as expected. Price reversed against the position, and the trade was closed at StopLoss.





Fig. 1. EURUSD SELL, Lot = 11.54, OpenPrice = 1.16763, StopLoss = 1.16893, TakeProfit = 1.16341, Profit = -$1 500.00

GBPUSD review



The first signal on GBPUSD was received on April 27 and was a strong one. In this case, the signal belongs to the night move and pullback category: after a strong upward move, price pulled back but did not break the main bullish structure. Such a scenario is considered high-quality because the entry appears not on the impulse itself, but after the price retraces, when the market has already shown direction and provided a calmer entry point.

After the signal appeared, a buy trade on GBPUSD was opened. The idea was to continue the upward movement after the night move and subsequent pullback. This time, the market confirmed the scenario: price held the structure and continued moving upward, which allowed the trade to close at TakeProfit.





Fig. 2. GBPUSD BUY, Lot = 10.79, OpenPrice = 1.35259, StopLoss = 1.35120, TakeProfit = 1.35709, Profit = +$4 855.50









The second signal on GBPUSD was also received on April 27 and was again a strong one. In this case, the signal belongs to the deep trend pullback category: before the entry, the market maintained a bullish structure, after which price pulled back and formed a continuation entry point. This scenario initially looked valid, as the entry appeared not on the impulse itself, but after a correction within the main trend direction.

After the signal appeared, a buy trade on GBPUSD was opened. However, the situation later changed: on the 15M timeframe the arrow direction changed, and holding the position started to contradict the original entry logic. For this reason, the trade was closed manually at 1.35361 without waiting for StopLoss.





Fig. 3. GBPUSD BUY, Lot = 7.61, OpenPrice = 1.35442, StopLoss = 1.35245, TakeProfit = 1.36080, ClosePrice = 1.35361, Profit = -$616.41





Fig. 3.1. Arrow change on 15M as the reason for manual trade closure, since further holding the position already contradicted the entry logic

The third signal on GBPUSD was received on April 30, and it was again a strong one. In this case, the signal belongs to the night move and pullback category: price first formed a directional downward move, then retraced into the working area. This setup looked high-quality, as the entry appeared after a pullback rather than chasing the late move.

However, the trade was intentionally not opened. At that moment, there was already an active EURUSD position based on the same system logic, so an additional GBPUSD entry would have duplicated the existing market idea. Despite the strength of the signal, priority was given to risk control and avoiding repeated exposure to the same type of setup.





Fig. 4. Strong signal — night move and pullback, but trade skipped due to active EURUSD position





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AUDUSD review



The first signal on AUDUSD was received on April 29 and belonged to the weak signal category. In this case, before the signal appeared, the market had already completed a large directional downward move, which made the entry less attractive: most of the move had already been realized, and the potential for continuation after such a move looked limited.

For this reason, the signal was not taken for trading. In such situations, it is important not to enter a trade just because a signal appears, but to consider where it forms relative to the already completed move. When price has already made a strong move into the entry area, the probability of a late entry and a pullback against the position increases.





Fig. 5. Weak signal — before the signal appeared, the market had already completed a large move

The second signal on AUDUSD was also received on April 29 and was again a weak one. In this case, the main reason for filtering the setup was its timing: the signal formed at the end of the trading day, when opening a new position based on the system is less justified.

Even if the structure on the chart looks valid, late in the day the quality of such entries decreases, as the market may lose normal intraday dynamics, and the trade risks turning into less controlled overnight movement. For this reason, the signal was not taken for trading and was intentionally skipped.





Fig. 6. Weak signal — signal formation at the end of the trading day

The third signal on AUDUSD was received on April 30 and was a strong one. In this case, the signal appeared near the H1 level, which made it valid according to the system rules. Price returned to a significant area after a decline, and such a zone could act as a potential continuation area for a further downward move.

However, this signal was also intentionally not taken for trading. At the time it appeared, there was already an active EURUSD position based on a similar logic, so an additional AUDUSD entry would have created repeated exposure to the same scenario. For this reason, the trade was skipped despite the signal being strong.





Fig. 7. Strong signal — entry near the H1 level, but trade skipped due to active EURUSD position

As a result, no trades were opened on AUDUSD during the trading week.

Summary:



The Forex results for the shortened trading week from April 27 to 30 show that although the number of signals was lower, system filtering still played an important role.

During the period, 7 signals were received across currency pairs. Out of these, 5 signals were strong and 2 were weak. Both weak signals were intentionally skipped: one appeared after a large move had already been completed, and the second formed at the end of the trading day when opening a new position was less justified.

Out of the 5 strong signals, 3 trades were taken. The remaining 2 strong signals were skipped intentionally because at the time of their appearance there was already an open EURUSD trade based on a similar logic. In such situations, it is important not to duplicate the same market scenario across different currency pairs, even if the signal itself looks high-quality.

In total, 3 trades were opened during the week. Out of these, 1 trade closed at TakeProfit, 1 trade closed at StopLoss, and 1 trade was closed manually, as after the arrow change on the 15M timeframe the position no longer matched the original entry logic.

The overall result for all trades during the week was +$2 739.09, which corresponds to +2.74% to the deposit.

The total profit for the whole of April amounted to +$44 440, which corresponds to +44.4% to the deposit. Once again, this confirms that the Owl Smart Levels indicator and the trading system built on its basis proved their effectiveness in real trading conditions.





If you want to better understand which signals are low probability and which have higher chances of success, check out the following articles: When to Ignore S ignals from the Owl Indicator Don't miss these signals from the Owl Smart Levels indicator!





Detailed data for all positions and final results for each trade are shown in the summary table.













I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



