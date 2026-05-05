⏳ 15 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader is at its lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

15 Days. The Work Behind The Scenes Is Moving Fast.

Every day this campaign has been running, something has been happening behind the scenes. Testing. Validating. Locking in. The plug and play update is not sitting still waiting for May 20 to pass. It is being built at full speed right now and the results are looking better than expected.

That is all I will say about that for now. When the data is fully confirmed, you will hear about it. And when you do, the price will already be $199.

Where Things Stand

Five pairs confirmed and ready:

EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDCHF | USDJPY | AUDUSD

More are being added before the update ships. Every existing license gets the full update for free when it does.

The Window Is Closing

15 days sounds like a lot. It is not.

It is two weekends. It is the blink of a workweek. It is the kind of time that disappears before you notice it is gone. And when it is gone, Nova DNA Trader goes from $69 to $199 and it stays there.

The people who buy today are not just getting a lower price. They are getting in before the results of what is currently being tested become public. Before the announcement. Before the price reflects what this EA is actually capable of.

Right now you are buying on potential and a deadline. Soon you will be buying on proof and paying three times more for it.

Or you buy today at $69 and the proof arrives as a free update to your existing license.

15 days. The clock is running.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.