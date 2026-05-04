⏳ 16 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader is at its lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

AUDUSD Is Ready. 16 Days Left. Do Not Be The Person Who Waits.

Five pairs confirmed. Built in. Tested. Ready to run the moment the update ships.

EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDCHF | USDJPY | AUDUSD

More are being added right now. When the last pair is done the update goes live. Every existing license holder gets it for free. No action needed. It just arrives.

Imagine This For A Second

You open MetaTrader. You attach Nova DNA Trader to your AUDUSD chart. You pick your pair from the dropdown. You pick your risk. You press OK.

That is it. The EA is running. No settings to figure out. No forum posts to dig through looking for the right configuration. No weekend spent backtesting fifty different combinations hoping one of them holds up. No moment of doubt wondering if what you loaded is actually going to work.

It works. Because the work was already done before you touched it.

This is what most EA buyers actually want and almost nobody delivers. Not a framework you have to master. Not a product with 50 inputs and a PDF that explains what each one does. Just something that runs correctly from the moment you attach it.

That is what this update turns Nova DNA Trader into. And it is coming to every existing license for free.

What You Get When You Buy Today

You buy Nova DNA Trader at $69 today. The plug and play update ships. You open the EA, pick your pair, pick your style, it runs.

The person who buys after May 20 gets the exact same thing. Same pairs. Same built-in configurations. Same plug and play experience. They just paid $199 for it.

You paid $69.

Same product. $130 difference. That gap is entirely yours to keep or throw away.

Why People Wait And Why It Always Costs Them

Nobody thinks they are going to miss a deadline. They figure they will come back tomorrow. Then tomorrow something comes up. Then it is May 18 and they are telling themselves two days is plenty of time. Then it is May 21 and the price is $199 and they are annoyed at themselves.

This happens every single time with every single deadline.

The update is being built right now. The pairs are stacking up. The May 20 cutoff is not moving. The only variable left is whether you are in at $69 or whether you come back later and pay nearly three times more for the identical product.

16 days. That is it.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.