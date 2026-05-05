The Zero-Sum Property of Currency Markets

There is a mathematical property of the forex market that most retail traders never consider.

When measured correctly, all 8 major currencies always sum to exactly zero.

This is not a philosophical statement. It is arithmetic.

If you calculate the daily pip change for each of the 8 major currencies

(EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY)

using a geometric mean basket of their 7 counterpart pairs, the sum of all 8 values is always zero.

Every single day, without exception.

The implication is significant. Currency strength is not absolute — it is relative.

When a trader says "USD is strong today", the correct response is "strong relative to whom?"

The answer is visible in the other 7 baskets. USD gaining 250 pips means exactly 250 pips of weakness distributed across the other 7 currencies.

This transforms how you select pairs. Instead of analyzing 28 charts looking for setups, you analyze 8 basket values,

identify the strongest and weakest, and trade the pair that connects them.

The pair selection becomes mathematical rather than intuitive.

For developers interested in implementing this: the key insight is that the geometric mean of all 28 major pairs,

grouped by currency, creates a closed system. The proof is straightforward — each pair appears exactly once as a numerator (base currency basket)

and once as a denominator (quote currency basket), so the product of all 8 indices equals 1, and the log-sum equals 0.