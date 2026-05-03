EA Legendary Multi Strategy — A professional multi-strategy advisor.

➡️ https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170372?source=Site+Profile#description — A professional multi-strategy advisor.

One advisor — dozens of strategies. Confirmed signals. Tight risk management.

Designed for traders who value entry accuracy, flexible settings, and drawdown control.

This isn't just an advisor. It's a quantum leap in algorithmic trading, where the power of collective intelligence from strategies meets the precision of artificial intelligence.

Collective Intelligence: More than 12 independent trading strategies work in unison. Each one offers an expert view of the market, analyzing the situation across multiple time horizons. They don't argue. They complement each other, forming a multidimensional picture of probabilities.

Attention traders: To test the advisor, use the correct settings! They are available for free here. Discounted price. The price increases by $50 for every 10 units purchased. Total price: $399.



The price increases by $50 for every 10 units purchased. Total price: $399. More information on the official channel - https://t.me/EAQuantumLab Official community chat - https://t.me/Chat_EA_Quantum_Lab The best broker for trading with the EA - https://eaquantumlab.net/dashboard/broker



All settings are available here - https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1K6uRO0ziFM4NvC7SjWuYAf8lOwLoS-oK

Why EA Legendary Multi Strategy?

Unlike traditional expert advisors that rely on a single indicator and lose during flat markets or news events, the Legendary Multi Strategy EA combines several independent trading strategies into a single signal confirmation system. A trade is opened only when multiple strategies simultaneously confirm an entry—this dramatically reduces the number of false signals and improves trading quality.





- Suitable for scalping, intraday, and medium-term trading

- Works on any currency pair, metal, index, and crypto

- Flexible adaptation to trending and sideways markets

- Fully automated – no manual intervention





Recommended instruments and timeframes for trading :

Settings Level A Timeframe M30 - H1 : XAUUSD. XAGUSD. DE40. BTCUSD. ETHUSD. SOLUSD

Settings Level B Timeframe M15 : EURUSD. GBPUSD. USDCAD. EURJPY. XAUUSD. DE40. BTCUSD. ETHUSD. SOLUSD

Settings Level C ( High risk) Timeframe M5: XAUUSD. EURUSD. GBPUSD

EA Legendary Multi Strategy — A Complete Guide to Risk Management and Settings

Introduction



Proper risk management is the key factor in long-term profitability when working with the EA Legendary Multi Strategy Expert Advisor. The trading logic itself (multi-strategy signal filter, trend, momentum, and volatility filters) is already built into the EA, but it is the correct risk management that determines how steadily your deposit will grow and how comfortably you can withstand drawdowns.





In this article, we will discuss:

The basic risk rule of 1,500 deposit units per 0.01 lot.

How to correctly increase risk when adding multiple trading instruments.

Ready-made presets for Level A/B/C settings and the symbols and timeframes they are designed for.

Practical examples of lot calculations for different balances. Basic risk rule: 1,500 per 0.01 lot The default EA settings set a risk of 1,500 deposit units for every 0.01 lot. This means: For every 1,500 available account funds (USD/EUR/equivalent), you can safely open trades with a minimum volume of 0.01 lots when trading a single trading instrument. Why 1,500? This value is selected to: cover the strategy's maximum historical drawdown with a margin;

leave a buffer for averaging and the EA's grid component;

maintain the ability to weather news shocks on volatile instruments (XAUUSD, BTCUSD, etc.).

Balance Recommended starting lot 1 500 0.01 3 000 0.02 4 500 0.03 7 500 0.05 15 000 0.10

⚠️ Round down to the nearest lot increment available from your broker (usually 0.01).

2. Trading several instruments on one account

If you run several copies of the EA on different symbols on the same account, the total risk grows and instrument correlation can amplify drawdowns. Therefore, for each additional instrument you must increase the capital allocated per 0.01 lot.

Scaling rule

For every additional instrument, add +1000 to the base risk of 1500.

Number of instruments

Risk per 0.01 lot

Minimum balance per 0.01 lot on each

1 instrument

1,500

1,500

2 instruments

2,500

2,500

3 instruments

3,500

3,500

4 instruments

4,500

4,500

5 instruments 5,500 5,500

Example for 3 instruments

If you trade, for example, XAUUSD + EURUSD + BTCUSD simultaneously:

For each of these symbols you should use 0.01 lot per every 3,500 of balance.

of balance. With a balance of 10,500 you can run 0.03 lot on each of the three instruments.

you can run on each of the three instruments. With a balance of 3,500 — strictly 0.01 lot on each.

Why it is so important to increase the risk parameter

Each instrument in the EA uses:

its own averaging grid;

its own stops and take-profits;

a shared account drawdown limit ( StopTradeDD , CloseOrderDD ).

If you do not increase the risk parameter when adding symbols, the drawdown protections will trigger and the EA will stop trading at the worst possible moment.

3. Ready-made settings presets

The EA ships with three settings levels — A, B and C — for different trading styles and different groups of instruments.

🟢 Settings Level A — Conservative (recommended for beginners)

Timeframe: H1

H1 Instruments: XAUUSD, XAGUSD, DE40, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, SOLUSD

XAUUSD, XAGUSD, DE40, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, SOLUSD Base risk: 1500 per 0.01 lot

1500 per 0.01 lot Trading character: rare but high-quality signals; minimal grid depth; maximum stability.

Ideal for:

long-term account growth;

investment and prop accounts with strict drawdown limits;

"set and forget" operation.

🟡 Settings Level B — Balanced

Timeframe: M30

M30 Instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, XAUUSD, DE40, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, SOLUSD

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, XAUUSD, DE40, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, SOLUSD Base risk: 1500 per 0.01 lot (with 1 instrument)

1500 per 0.01 lot (with 1 instrument) Trading character: optimal balance between trade frequency and risk.

Suitable for traders who want to:

see regular trades every day;

combine 2–3 instruments on one account;

get a good profit/drawdown ratio.

🔴 Settings Level C — Aggressive (high risk)

Timeframe: M5

M5 Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD

XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD Base risk: 1500 per 0.01 lot, recommended to increase to 2000–2500 per 0.01 lot

1500 per 0.01 lot, per 0.01 lot Trading character: maximum trade frequency, aggressive grid, high volatility.

⚠️ Experienced traders only. Use this preset:

on dedicated accounts;

with a clear understanding that drawdown can be significantly larger;

only with brokers that offer minimal spread and commission on XAUUSD/EURUSD/GBPUSD.

4. Practical scenarios

Scenario 1. Deposit 1,500 — one instrument

Preset: Level A , XAUUSD H1

, XAUUSD H1 Lot: 0.01

Risk parameter: 1500

Expected behavior: 1–3 trades per day, smooth growth.

Scenario 2. Deposit 5,000 — two instruments

Preset: Level B , EURUSD M30 + XAUUSD M30

, EURUSD M30 + XAUUSD M30 Risk parameter: 2500 per 0.01 lot

per 0.01 lot Lot on each symbol: 0.02 (5000 / 2500 = 2)

Scenario 3. Deposit 10,500 — three instruments

Preset: Level B , XAUUSD + EURUSD + BTCUSD

, XAUUSD + EURUSD + BTCUSD Risk parameter: 3500 per 0.01 lot

per 0.01 lot Lot on each symbol: 0.03 (10500 / 3500 = 3)

Scenario 4. Deposit 10,000 — aggressive mode

Preset: Level C , XAUUSD M5

, XAUUSD M5 Risk parameter: 2000–2500 per 0.01 lot

per 0.01 lot Lot: 0.04–0.05

Required: StopTradeDD and CloseOrderDD enabled.

5. Pre-launch checklist

I have selected a settings preset A / B / C that matches my trading style and instrument.

I have selected a settings preset that matches my trading style and instrument. The chart timeframe matches the chosen preset (H1 / M30 / M5).

The chart timeframe matches the chosen preset (H1 / M30 / M5). I have calculated the starting lot using the formula (Balance / Risk) * 0.01 .

I have calculated the starting lot using the formula (Balance / Risk) * 0.01 . If there is more than one instrument — I have increased the risk parameter by +1000 for every additional symbol.

If there is more than one instrument — I have increased the risk parameter by for every additional symbol. Protective parameters are enabled: StopTradeDay , StopTradeDD , CloseOrderDD .

Protective parameters are enabled: StopTradeDay , StopTradeDD , CloseOrderDD . The TimePermission time filter is configured for the session of the chosen instrument.

The TimePermission time filter is configured for the session of the chosen instrument. Order comment ( ExpertName ) is set — for convenient account analytics.

Conclusion

EA Legendary Multi Strategy is a tool that reveals its full potential only with proper risk configuration. Remember three simple rules:

1500 per 0.01 lot — base risk with one instrument. +1000 to the risk parameter for each additional instrument. With 3 instruments — 3500 per 0.01 lot on each. Choose the preset (A / B / C) that fits your trading style and use only the recommended symbols and timeframes.

Following these rules will let the EA work stably over the long run and protect your deposit even during periods of increased market turbulence.





Happy trading! 🚀

More information on the official channel - https://t.me/EAQuantumLab Official community chat - https://t.me/Chat_EA_Quantum_Lab The best broker for trading with the EA - https://eaquantumlab.net/dashboard/broker



All settings are available here - https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1K6uRO0ziFM4NvC7SjWuYAf8lOwLoS-oK



