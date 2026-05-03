You Are About To Pay Three Times More For The Same EA. Unless You Buy Now.

⏳ 17 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader and Nova PAX Trader are at their lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

The Update Is Being Built Right Now. Here Is What Is Ready.

The plug and play update for Nova is not a future plan anymore. It is being built right now, actively, and the first pairs are already done.

EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDCHF | USDJPY

Four major forex pairs with built-in, tested, ready-to-run configurations. No settings to touch. No setup files to load. No backtesting before you start. You pick the pair, the EA runs it. That is it.

More pairs are coming before the update goes live. When the full forex major lineup is complete, the update ships and every existing license holder gets it automatically. For free.

What This Actually Means For You

Right now, EA trading has a problem that almost nobody talks about. The EAs are not the hard part. The configuration is. Which settings work. Which timeframe. Which symbol. Which filters to turn on. How to backtest properly. How to know if a result is real or just curve-fitted luck.

Most traders cannot answer those questions. Not because they are not smart. Because it is genuinely complicated, and EA sellers rarely help. They hand you a product with 50 inputs and a PDF and wish you luck.

Nova is cutting all of that out.

Pick your pair. Pick your style. Run it. That is the entire process after this update.

The Timing You Should Not Miss

Here is the situation you are looking at right now.

Nova DNA Trader is $69. Nova PAX Trader is $49. Those are the lowest prices they will ever be. On May 20 they go up to $199 and $149 and they stay there.

The plug and play update ships to every existing license holder for free.

That means buying today at $69 gets you the same updated product as buying after May 20 at $199. Same pairs. Same built-in configurations. Same everything. Just at less than a third of the price.

There is no version of this where waiting is the better move.

What Nova DNA Trader and Nova PAX Trader Actually Do

DNA is a breakout and trend confirmation system. Price breaks the Donchian Channel, Alligator confirms the trend is real, trade opens. Two independent conditions. No exceptions. It runs across multiple forex pairs naturally and catches trends early before they are fully established.

PAX is a patience system. ADX confirms the market is trending strongly, Parabolic SAR confirms direction and timing, trade opens. If ADX says the trend is weak, PAX does nothing. No chop, no noise, no bleeding in sideways markets. Just clean entries in confirmed trends.

Both have full risk management built in. Stop loss on every trade. Optional trailing stop. Daily and weekly loss limits. No martingale. No grid. No tricks.

Both are getting EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY built in first. More to follow.

17 Days

The update is being built. The pairs are being locked in. The price increase is real and it is not changing.

The only question is whether you are in at $69 and $49, or whether you come back after May 20 and pay three times more for the exact same product.

Free demo available for both in the Strategy Tester if you want to see the logic before committing.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.