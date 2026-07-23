The Free EA With The Answers Most Paid Ones Will Not Give You

Before You Trust Any EA With Real Capital, This Free One Will Tell You Exactly What Questions To Ask.

There are two kinds of EA buyers in this marketplace. Those who trust first and find out later, and those who examine first and decide after. The first group funds a very large part of this industry. The second group is significantly harder to mislead.

Nova FI Trader is built for the second group. And it is free.

What Full Input Access Actually Reveals

Download Nova FI Trader and open the inputs. Every parameter is named clearly and does exactly what the name says. Risk percentage controls what percentage of account balance is risked per trade. Stop loss controls where the position closes if the trade goes wrong. Session filter controls which hours the EA is active. Force Index period controls the sensitivity of the signal.

None of these inputs have vague names. None of them use language that sounds sophisticated while hiding what they actually do. You can test each one independently in the Strategy Tester, change a value, run the backtest again, and see exactly what changed in the results.

That process builds something valuable. You develop a calibrated sense of what transparent risk management feels like from the inside. Hard stop fires, defined loss, system continues. Position sizing stays consistent through a losing streak. No hidden mechanism opens additional trades to average down the entry price.

After running this free EA through a real drawdown period in the Strategy Tester, you will know what that pattern looks like. And you will be able to recognize when an EA you are evaluating does not have it.

The Setup Library Accelerates The Process

The Nova Telegram channel has a free setup library for Nova FI Trader. Tested configurations for different markets and timeframes with documented logic explaining the rationale of each setup. Download one, load it in the Strategy Tester, and you have a real reference point instead of a blank slate.

The channel also posts daily live session updates from Nova GOLD Breakout so you can see the same framework applied to live XAUUSD trading in current market conditions, free to follow before any purchase is involved.

All of this is accessible from the moment you download the free EA. No payment, no trial, no expiry date. The full product with everything that comes with it.

Download Nova FI Trader Free

Get The Free Setup Library On Telegram

See Nova GOLD Breakout — The Next Step

The answers most paid EAs will not give you are all visible in a free one that has nothing to hide. Start there.