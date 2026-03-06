Introduction

Gartley Harmonic Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide & Trading Manual (MT4 & MT5)

The Gartley Harmonic Dashboard Indicator is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe trading tool that automates the detection of Gartley harmonic patterns. It scans up to 20 instruments across nine timeframes and presents every validated pattern in a compact, interactive six-column dashboard with configurable Fibonacci ratio parameters.

Key Features:

Automated Gartley Detection: Identifies both Bullish (LHLHL) and Bearish (HLHLH) Gartley patterns using swing pivot analysis

Identifies both Bullish (LHLHL) and Bearish (HLHLH) Gartley patterns using swing pivot analysis Fibonacci Validation: Three-ratio validation -- XAB (0.618 golden ratio with tolerance), ABC (38.2%-88.6%), XAD (78.6% with tolerance)

Three-ratio validation -- XAB (0.618 golden ratio with tolerance), ABC (38.2%-88.6%), XAD (78.6% with tolerance) Multi-Symbol Monitoring: Watch up to 20 currency pairs, metals, indices, or crypto assets simultaneously

Watch up to 20 currency pairs, metals, indices, or crypto assets simultaneously Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Monitor M1 through Monthly timeframes (9 timeframes)

Monitor M1 through Monthly timeframes (9 timeframes) Non-Repainting Signals: Uses confirmed swing pivots with right-bar validation -- signals never disappear

Uses confirmed swing pivots with right-bar validation -- signals never disappear Yellow Triangle Visualization: Completed patterns are drawn with three filled yellow triangles (XAB, ABC, BCD) and labeled X/A/B/C/D points

Completed patterns are drawn with three filled yellow triangles (XAB, ABC, BCD) and labeled X/A/B/C/D points 6-Column Dashboard: Symbol, Timeframe, Direction, Pattern, Age, and Chart navigation

Symbol, Timeframe, Direction, Pattern, Age, and Chart navigation 4-Channel Alerts: Popup, sound, email, and push notifications with pattern details

Download the indicator:

TIP: Always combine pattern signals with proper position sizing and risk management -- never risk more than 1-2% of your account on a single trade.

Understanding the Gartley Pattern

What is the Gartley Pattern?

The Gartley pattern is a 5-point XABCD harmonic pattern originally described by H.M. Gartley in his 1935 book "Profits in the Stock Market" and later refined with specific Fibonacci ratios by Scott Carney. It defines precise potential reversal zones using three Fibonacci ratio checks between the X, A, B, C, and D swing points. The XAB retracement of 0.618 (the golden ratio) is the key defining ratio that distinguishes the Gartley from other harmonic patterns, while the XAD retracement of 0.786 marks the completion point. When all three ratios are satisfied, the D point marks a high-probability reversal zone.

Bullish Gartley (BUY Signal)

The bullish pattern follows a Low-High-Low-High-Low (LHLHL) sequence:

X (Low): Starting swing low

Starting swing low A (High): Price rises from X to A

Price rises from X to A B (Low): Price retraces down from A, and B must be ABOVE X

Price retraces down from A, and B must be ABOVE X C (High): Price retraces upward from B, but C must be BELOW A

Price retraces upward from B, but C must be BELOW A D (Low): Price drops from C to D, and D must be ABOVE X -- BUY HERE

Bearish Gartley (SELL Signal)

The bearish pattern follows a High-Low-High-Low-High (HLHLH) sequence:

X (High): Starting swing high

Starting swing high A (Low): Price drops from X to A

Price drops from X to A B (High): Price retraces up from A, and B must be BELOW X

Price retraces up from A, and B must be BELOW X C (Low): Price retraces downward from B, but C must be ABOVE A

Price retraces downward from B, but C must be ABOVE A D (High): Price rises from C to D, and D must be BELOW X -- SELL HERE

Fibonacci Ratios

Measurement Valid Range Description XAB Retracement 0.618 of XA (with 5% tolerance) Point B retraces 61.8% of the XA leg -- the GOLDEN RATIO ABC Retracement 0.382 - 0.886 of AB Point C retraces 38.2% to 88.6% of the AB leg XAD Retracement 0.786 of XA (with 5% tolerance) Point D retraces 78.6% of the XA leg -- KEY RATIO

The indicator validates all three ratios before displaying a pattern on the dashboard. Only patterns that pass every Fibonacci check appear as signals. Unlike the Bat pattern which requires four ratio checks (including a BCD extension), the Gartley uses only three ratio checks with no BCD extension validation.

NOTE: The indicator uses confirmed swing pivots (with Pivot Right Bars of right-side confirmation) to identify X, A, B, C, and D points. A pattern is only confirmed after point D has been validated by subsequent bars, ensuring non-repainting signals.

Installation Guide

For MetaTrader 5

Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market -- it installs automatically Press Ctrl+N to open the Navigator and expand Indicators > Market to find it If the indicator does not appear immediately, restart MetaTrader 5

For MetaTrader 4

Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market -- it auto-installs into your terminal Open the Navigator (Ctrl+N) and look under Indicators to find it If the indicator does not appear, restart MetaTrader 4

Adding to a Chart

Double-click the indicator in the Navigator, or drag and drop onto any chart Adjust settings as needed and click OK

After applying, you will see:

Dashboard Panel: Separate window below your chart showing all detected patterns

Separate window below your chart showing all detected patterns Pattern Visualization: Three yellow-filled triangles (XAB, ABC, BCD), X/A/B/C/D labels, dashed lines (X-B, A-C, B-D, X-D), and BUY/SELL ENTRY arrows

NOTE: Attach the indicator to a chart of one of the monitored symbols to see the pattern visualization on that pair.

Dashboard Overview

The dashboard displays in a separate indicator window below your main chart. It presents all detected Gartley patterns in a scrollable table with six columns:

Column Description Symbol Instrument where the pattern was detected (e.g., EURUSD) Timeframe Chart period (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.) Direction Green = Bullish/BUY, Red = Bearish/SELL Pattern "Bullish Gartley" or "Bearish Gartley" when active; "---" when no pattern Age Bars since point D formed (signal freshness) Chart Click to navigate to that symbol and timeframe

Using the Dashboard

Scrolling: Use the scrollbar on the right side to view more rows when there are more signals than visible rows

Use the scrollbar on the right side to view more rows when there are more signals than visible rows Quick Navigation: Click any row's "Chart" button to instantly switch your main chart to that symbol and timeframe

Click any row's "Chart" button to instantly switch your main chart to that symbol and timeframe Color Coding: Green background tint for Bullish patterns, Red for Bearish

Green background tint for Bullish patterns, Red for Bearish Fresh Signals: Look for patterns with low Age values (1-5 bars) for the most recent setups

Look for patterns with low Age values (1-5 bars) for the most recent setups Visible Rows: The number of simultaneously visible rows is configurable (default: 12)

TIP: Use the dashboard to quickly scan all your markets for Gartley patterns. When you spot an interesting setup, click the Chart button to inspect the pattern visually before making a trading decision.

Input Parameters Reference

Dashboard Settings

Parameter Default Description Symbols EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY Comma-separated symbols to monitor (up to 20) Symbol Prefix (empty) Broker prefix, e.g., "x" for xEURUSD Symbol Suffix (empty) Broker suffix, e.g., ".pro" for EURUSD.pro Enable M1 false Toggle M1 scanning Enable M5 true Toggle M5 scanning Enable M15 true Toggle M15 scanning Enable M30 true Toggle M30 scanning Enable H1 true Toggle H1 scanning Enable H4 true Toggle H4 scanning Enable D1 true Toggle D1 scanning Enable W1 true Toggle W1 scanning Enable MN false Toggle Monthly scanning Visible Rows 12 Rows displayed in dashboard at once

Gartley Pattern Settings

Parameter Default Description Pivot Left Bars 5 Bars left for swing pivot confirmation. Higher = major swings only Pivot Right Bars 5 Bars right for swing pivot confirmation. Ensures non-repainting XAB Ratio 0.618 Target XAB retracement (61.8% of XA -- golden ratio) XAB Tolerance 0.05 Tolerance for XAB validation (±5%) ABC Min Retracement 0.382 Minimum ABC ratio (38.2% of AB) ABC Max Retracement 0.886 Maximum ABC ratio (88.6% of AB) XAD Ratio 0.786 Target XAD retracement (78.6% of XA) -- key Gartley ratio XAD Tolerance 0.05 Tolerance for XAD validation (±5%) Max History Bars 500 Historical bars to scan per symbol-timeframe

Chart Display Settings

Parameter Default Description Show Gartley Pattern true Draw yellow triangle pattern overlay on chart Show BUY/SELL Arrows true Display BUY/SELL ENTRY arrows at point D Show Pattern Labels true Display X, A, B, C, D labels at swing points Bullish Pattern Color Lime Color for bullish (BUY) elements Bearish Pattern Color Red Color for bearish (SELL) elements Pattern Fill Color Yellow Fill color for triangles Pattern Line Color Black Line color connecting X-A-B-C-D Arrow Size 4 Entry arrow size (scale 1-5) Arrow Gap (ATR mult.) 0.8 Arrow distance from D point as ATR multiplier

Alert Settings

Parameter Default Description Alert Title "Gartley Harmonic Dashboard" Title prefix for alert messages Enable Popup Alerts true Show popup dialog on new pattern Enable Sound Alerts true Play WAV sound on new pattern Sound File alert2.wav WAV file in MT4/MT5 Sounds folder Enable Email Alerts false Send email on new pattern (requires email config) Enable Push Notifications true Send mobile push via MT4/MT5 app

IMPORTANT: The source code uses InpAlertTitle = "Gartley Harmonic Dashboard" as the default alert title. Alerts fire only once per pattern per symbol-timeframe to prevent duplicate notifications.

Chart Pattern Visualization

When a Gartley pattern is detected on the current chart symbol and timeframe, the indicator draws the following visual elements:

Yellow Triangle Fill

Three filled triangles are drawn to highlight the five-point pattern structure:

Triangle 1 (XAB): Connects points X, A, and B with a yellow filled area

Connects points X, A, and B with a yellow filled area Triangle 2 (ABC): Connects points A, B, and C with a yellow filled area

Connects points A, B, and C with a yellow filled area Triangle 3 (BCD): Connects points B, C, and D with a yellow filled area

The triangles use the configurable Pattern Fill Color (default: Yellow). Black lines ( Pattern Line Color ) connect X to A, A to B, B to C, and C to D to outline the pattern.

Dashed Lines

Four dashed lines are drawn to complete the harmonic pattern structure:

X-B: Connects the origin to the first retracement end

Connects the origin to the first retracement end A-C: Connects the first impulse end to the second retracement end

Connects the first impulse end to the second retracement end B-D: Connects the first retracement to the pattern completion

Connects the first retracement to the pattern completion X-D: Connects the origin to the completion point -- visually representing the key 0.786 XAD retracement

X/A/B/C/D Point Labels

Each swing point is labeled with red text:

X -- Origin point of the pattern

-- Origin point of the pattern A -- End of the first leg (XA)

-- End of the first leg (XA) B -- End of the retracement leg (AB) at the 0.618 golden ratio level

-- End of the retracement leg (AB) at the 0.618 golden ratio level C -- End of the second retracement leg (BC)

-- End of the second retracement leg (BC) D -- Pattern completion point (entry zone) at the 0.786 XAD level

Labels are positioned slightly offset from the price point to avoid overlapping with candlesticks.

BUY ENTRY / SELL ENTRY Arrows

At point D, a large arrow is drawn to indicate the signal direction:

Bullish (BUY): An upward-pointing arrow in Lime (green) color, placed below the D point

An upward-pointing arrow in Lime (green) color, placed below the D point Bearish (SELL): A downward-pointing arrow in Red, placed above the D point

The arrow size is configurable (default: 4 on a 1-5 scale) and the distance from price is controlled by the Arrow Gap parameter (default: 0.8 x ATR).

TIP: If the yellow triangles or arrows are too large or too small for your screen, adjust the Arrow Size and Arrow Gap parameters. For higher timeframes (H4, D1), you may want a larger arrow size to keep signals visible.

Alert Configuration

Alert Message Format

When a new Gartley pattern is detected, the alert message contains all essential information:

Gartley Harmonic Dashboard: EURUSD BULLISH GARTLEY (BUY) pattern on H1

The message tells you: the symbol, the pattern type (Bullish or Bearish), the trading direction (BUY or SELL), and the timeframe.

Setting Up Email Alerts

Go to Tools > Options > Email and configure your SMTP server Send a test email to verify, then set Enable Email Alerts to true

Setting Up Push Notifications

Install the MetaTrader mobile app and find your MetaQuotes ID in Settings In desktop MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Notifications and enter the ID Click "Test" to verify, then set Enable Push Notifications to true

Alert Best Practices

Keep Popup and Sound Alerts enabled for immediate desk notification

and enabled for immediate desk notification Use Push Notifications for mobile alerts when away from the computer

for mobile alerts when away from the computer Email Alerts create a useful log of all detected patterns

create a useful log of all detected patterns Alerts fire once per pattern per symbol-timeframe to prevent duplicates

Trading Strategies

Strategy 1: Direct Entry at Point D

Wait for a new Gartley pattern on the dashboard (Age = 1-2) Click Chart to view the pattern and verify the triangles and labels look clean Enter at the current price near point D Stop Loss: Beyond D by a buffer (e.g., 1x ATR). For Bullish Gartley, stop below D but above X Take Profit: Target B level first, then C or A level for extended targets Typical risk-reward: 1:1.5 to 1:3 depending on pattern geometry

The Gartley's shallower D-point retracement (0.786 vs the Bat's 0.886) means D is further from X, so the distance from D to X is larger. This gives more room for stop placement but also requires slightly larger stops when placing them beyond X.

Strategy 2: Confirmation Entry

Wait for price confirmation before entering:

Note the D point level when a new Gartley pattern appears For Bullish: wait for a bullish close above the D-bar high. For Bearish: wait for a bearish close below the D-bar low Enter after the confirmation candle closes Stop Loss: Below D (Bullish) or above D (Bearish) Take Profit: B level first, A level as extended target

Slightly worse entry price but significantly fewer false signals.

Strategy 3: Multi-Timeframe Confluence

Find patterns aligning across multiple timeframes:

Look for the same symbol showing Gartley patterns on two or more timeframes (e.g., EURUSD Bearish Gartley on H1 and H4) Enter on the lower timeframe pattern in the direction confirmed by the higher timeframe Use the higher timeframe B and A levels as extended targets

TIP: Multi-timeframe confluence is one of the strongest filters for Gartley pattern trading. When the dashboard shows the same direction on two or more timeframes for a symbol, the probability of a successful reversal increases significantly.

Pivot & Ratio Tuning

Adjusting Pivot Sensitivity

These parameters control how significant a swing must be to qualify as an X, A, B, C, or D point:

Setting Pivot Bars Effect Best For Aggressive 3-4 Finds minor swings, more patterns, faster detection Scalping M1-M15 Default 5 Balanced between quality and quantity Day trading M15-H4 Conservative 7-10 Only major swings, fewer but higher-quality patterns Swing trading H4-D1

Adjusting Gartley Fibonacci Parameters

Trading Style XAB Tolerance ABC Range XAD Tolerance Patterns Found Strict 3% 0.50 - 0.786 3% Few, high quality Default 5% 0.382 - 0.886 5% Balanced Relaxed 8% 0.30 - 0.90 8% Many, wider criteria

Note that the XAB ratio is fixed at 0.618 (golden ratio) and the XAD ratio is fixed at 0.786 -- only the tolerance percentage changes. This is different from patterns like the Bat where XAB is defined as a range. The Gartley's fixed XAB ratio is one reason it produces fewer but more precisely defined patterns.

Recommendations by instrument type:

Major Forex Pairs: Default settings work well. Clean harmonic patterns with reliable Fibonacci relationships

Default settings work well. Clean harmonic patterns with reliable Fibonacci relationships Minor/Exotic Forex: Slightly relaxed settings (XAD tolerance 6-8%) as price action is less uniform

Slightly relaxed settings (XAD tolerance 6-8%) as price action is less uniform Gold/Silver (XAUUSD, XAGUSD): Default or slightly strict. Metals produce well-defined Gartley patterns

Default or slightly strict. Metals produce well-defined Gartley patterns Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, SOLUSD): Relaxed settings (tolerances at 8%) due to higher volatility

Relaxed settings (tolerances at 8%) due to higher volatility Indices (US500, US30): Default settings. Index patterns tend to be well-formed

Max History Bars

Value Effect Best For 200 Faster calculation, only recent patterns Scalping, low-resource systems 500 (default) Good balance of depth and performance Most trading scenarios 1000+ Finds larger patterns spanning many bars Higher timeframes (D1, W1)

Broker Symbol Configuration

Many brokers add prefixes or suffixes to symbol names. If your broker's EURUSD appears differently in Market Watch, configure the prefix and/or suffix:

Common Examples

Broker Symbol Prefix Suffix EURUSD (empty) (empty) xEURUSD x (empty) EURUSD.pro (empty) .pro mEURUSD.i m .i EURUSD_SB (empty) _SB

How to Configure

Open Market Watch (Ctrl+M) and note the exact symbol name (e.g., "EURUSDpro") Identify the prefix (before "EURUSD") and suffix (after "EURUSD") Enter prefix in Symbol Prefix , suffix in Symbol Suffix In Symbols , enter base names without prefix/suffix: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY

The indicator automatically combines prefix + base name + suffix to find correct symbols.

TIP: If your dashboard shows "---" for all entries, the most common cause is incorrect symbol names. Check Market Watch and verify your prefix/suffix settings match your broker's naming convention.

Troubleshooting

Dashboard Shows "---" for All Entries

Possible causes:

Wrong symbol names: Verify symbols match your broker's naming in Market Watch (Ctrl+M) Missing prefix/suffix: Set Symbol Prefix and Symbol Suffix to match your broker Symbols not loaded: Add missing symbols via Market Watch > right-click > Symbols No patterns found: The Gartley's strict 0.618 XAB requirement means fewer patterns than some other harmonic patterns. Try increasing Max History Bars or slightly increasing XAB Tolerance

No Arrows or Triangles on Chart

Verify Show Gartley Pattern and Show BUY/SELL Arrows are set to true Ensure chart symbol is in your monitored symbols list and timeframe is enabled If the dashboard row shows "---", no active pattern exists for that symbol-timeframe

Alerts Not Working

Popup not appearing: Check Enable Popup Alerts is true and MT4/MT5 allows alerts (Tools > Options > Events) No sound: Verify sound file exists in the Sounds folder Email not received: Configure email in Tools > Options > Email first Push not received: Verify MetaQuotes ID in Tools > Options > Notifications

Indicator Loads Slowly

Reduce monitored symbols or disable unneeded timeframes (e.g., M1, MN) Reduce Max History Bars from 500 to 200-300 The first load is always slower; subsequent calculations are faster

FAQ

Q: Does this indicator repaint? A: No. The indicator uses confirmed swing pivots requiring Pivot Right Bars (default: 5) bars of right-side confirmation. Once displayed, patterns never change or disappear.

Q: Can I use this on any symbol? A: Yes. It works on any symbol in your MetaTrader terminal -- forex, metals, crypto, indices, and more.

Q: What timeframes work best? A: The indicator works on all timeframes from M1 to Monthly. For day trading, M15-H1 provides good frequency and quality. For swing trading, H4-D1 provides higher-quality patterns. The Gartley pattern performs especially well on H1 and H4 where market structure respects Fibonacci ratios most reliably.

Q: How many symbols can I monitor? A: Up to 20 symbols simultaneously. Enter them as a comma-separated list in the Symbols parameter.

Q: Does the indicator provide Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels? A: The indicator identifies the D point (entry zone) but does not calculate specific SL/TP levels. Set your stop loss beyond D and target the B or A level for take profit based on your risk management rules.

Q: What is the difference between the MT4 and MT5 versions? A: Both use identical detection logic. The MT5 version uses handle-based calculations and input group organization. Functionality and output are the same.

Q: How do I know if a pattern is still valid? A: Check the Age column. Low Age values (1-5 bars) are freshest. As Age increases, the entry window may have passed. Also check if price has moved significantly from D.

Q: Can I adjust the Fibonacci ratios? A: Yes. The XAB ratio (0.618) and XAD ratio (0.786) are configurable along with their tolerance percentages. The ABC Min and Max Retracement values are also adjustable. You can tune these to match your preferred harmonic trading style, from strict to relaxed criteria.

Q: How does the Gartley differ from the Bat pattern? A: Both are 5-point XABCD harmonic patterns, but they differ in key ways. The Gartley uses XAB = 0.618 (golden ratio with tolerance) while the Bat uses an XAB range of 0.382-0.50. The Gartley's XAD = 0.786 is shallower than the Bat's 0.886, meaning D does not retrace as deeply toward X. The Gartley has only 3 ratio checks (XAB, ABC, XAD -- no BCD extension) while the Bat checks 4 ratios. The Gartley is the original harmonic pattern from H.M. Gartley's 1935 book "Profits in the Stock Market," while the Bat was defined by Scott Carney in 2001. Because the Gartley's D point is shallower, stop losses placed beyond X tend to be wider, but the pattern's historical pedigree and the golden ratio foundation make it one of the most widely recognized harmonic patterns in technical analysis.

Download the indicator:

If you need help with the Gartley Harmonic Dashboard Indicator:

Product Pages:

Contact:

Developer: Forexobroker - Dominic Walsh

Forexobroker - Dominic Walsh Website: www.forexobroker.com

www.forexobroker.com MQL5 Profile: Use the "Message" button on the product page to contact the developer directly

Getting Help:

Use the Comments section on the product page for general questions Use the private Message feature for account-specific issues Include your MetaTrader version (MT4 or MT5) and broker name when reporting issues

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, metals, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

The Gartley Harmonic Dashboard Indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies patterns in historical price data. It does not guarantee future results. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Key Risk Considerations:

Never risk more than 1-2% of your account on a single trade

Always use stop losses

Practice on a demo account before trading with real money

The indicator identifies patterns; it does not make trading decisions for you

Harmonic patterns have a statistical edge but do not work 100% of the time

The developer and publisher accept no liability for any trading losses incurred while using this product. Use it at your own risk.