How to Catch "Zero Floating" Entries Using the Fibo Shadow Concept

Stop Chasing the Price. Let the Price Come to Your Shadow.





Every trader dreams of that "perfect" entry—the one where the price touches your limit order and immediately reverses, leaving you with zero drawdown. In the trading community, we call this the Sniper Entry.

But how do you find these levels consistently without spending hours drawing manual Fibonacci retracements?

The Secret is in the "Shadow" Market makers and institutional traders don't enter in the middle of a candle. They enter at the exhaustion points—the wicks, or what I call the "Shadows."

I developed Fibo Shadow (FISH) for MT5 to automate this exact logic. It doesn't just draw a Fibo; it identifies the dynamic pivots where a reversal is mathematically most likely to happen.

The Strategy: The 23.6% - 50.0% Golden Zone While most retail traders look at the 61.8% level, many high-probability "shadow" reversals happen much earlier in the retracement cycle during strong trends.

Look at this setup (Screenshot attached):

Signal Confirmed: The indicator identifies a market pivot. The Golden Zone: A shaded area appears between 23.6% and 50.0%. The Entry: Place your limit order right at the edge of the zone. The Result: Price sweeps the zone, touches your order, and flies to TP 1 (161.8%) and TP 2 (200.0%) with almost no floating loss.

Why Fibo Shadow is a Game Changer:

100% Non-Repaint: What you see is what you get. No disappearing signals.

What you see is what you get. No disappearing signals. Built-in Risk Management: Clear SL at the 0% level. No more guessing.

Clear SL at the 0% level. No more guessing. XAUUSD Optimized: While it works on all pairs, it is a beast on Gold (XAUUSD) M15 and H1 timeframes.

Special Launch Offer To celebrate the launch of Fibo Shadow, I am offering a lifetime license for only $100.

⚠️ Note: I am planning to move my best-performing indicators to a monthly subscription model soon. If you secure your lifetime license today, you will never have to pay a subscription fee for this tool.

Get Fibo Shadow for MT5 here: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178325

Trade with precision, not with emotions.

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