Adaptive Regime Trader EA Inputs and Value Reference

EA Inputs and Value Reference

Adaptive Regime Trader input guide This section explains the main inputs for the Adaptive Regime Trader Expert Advisor and what the values represent. It is intended to help users understand the EA settings before changing risk, signal, news, dashboard, or trade-management parameters. EA product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177932

How to use this reference Use the provided preset as your starting point.

Change only one or two settings at a time.

Test changes in the Strategy Tester and on demo first.

Do not loosen protective filters too quickly just because the EA is waiting.

For live use, start with balanced or conservative settings.

Quick value guide true = enabled

= enabled false = disabled

= disabled R = the initial trade risk

= the initial trade risk Points = broker symbol point units used for spread, slippage, and buffers

Core Settings

Input What it controls Common values InpMode Selects the EA operating style. Safe, Balanced, Aggressive, or Trade Balanced depending on the version. Balanced is usually the recommended starting point. InpMagicNumber Unique identifier used by the EA to manage only its own trades. Use a different number for each chart, symbol, or strategy instance. InpCommentPrefix Trade comment prefix shown in MT5 trade history. Example: ART_XAUUSD_ICM, ART_EURUSD_Tickmill. InpUseChartSymbolOnly Forces the EA to trade only the chart symbol. true is recommended for simple use and MQL5 validation safety. InpSymbols Optional symbol list if multi-symbol scanning is enabled. Usually blank or the current symbol for Market-safe operation.

Timeframe Settings

Input What it controls Common values InpSignalTF Main signal timeframe. M15 is a balanced starting point for many presets. InpRegimeTF Higher timeframe used to judge market regime. H1 is commonly used. InpStructureTF Higher timeframe used to judge structure, support, and resistance context. H4 is commonly used. InpUseClosedBarSignals Uses closed candles instead of forming candles for signals. true is recommended for cleaner signals. InpTradeOnlyOnNewBar Allows new entries only when a new bar forms. true helps reduce overactivity.

Risk Governor

Input What it controls Common values InpRiskPercentSafe Risk percentage used in safe mode. Lower value for conservative testing. InpRiskPercentBalanced Risk percentage used in balanced mode. Moderate value for normal demo or forward testing. InpRiskPercentAggressive Risk percentage used in aggressive mode. Higher value. Test carefully on demo first. InpMaxDailyLossPercent Daily loss limit before the EA locks new trading. Lower values are more protective. InpMaxTradesPerDay Maximum number of trades allowed per day. Useful for avoiding overtrading. InpMaxOpenPositions Maximum open positions allowed by the EA. 1 or 2 is usually easier to monitor. InpMaxLotPerTrade Maximum lot size allowed for one trade. Should match account size and broker conditions.

Signal and Regime Settings

Input What it controls Common values InpFastMAPeriod Fast moving average period used in trend and momentum analysis. Lower values react faster but can be noisier. InpSlowMAPeriod Slow moving average period used in broader trend analysis. Higher values smooth the trend reading. InpRSIPeriod RSI calculation period. Often 14. InpATRPeriod ATR calculation period for volatility-aware decisions. Often 14. InpADXPeriod ADX calculation period for trend strength. Often 14. InpADXTrendMin Minimum ADX level for stronger trend recognition. Higher values require stronger trends. InpBaseConfidenceBalanced Base confidence threshold for balanced mode. Higher values mean fewer but more selective trades. InpMinSignalDelta Minimum difference between buy and sell scores. Higher values require clearer directional advantage.

Advanced Signal Intelligence

Input What it controls Common values InpUseSetupClassification Classifies trade ideas by setup type, such as trend continuation, pullback, breakout, or rejection. true recommended. InpUseTradeLocationScoring Scores whether the trade is in a good or poor location relative to structure. true recommended. InpUseCandleQualityScoring Checks the quality of recent candles before allowing a signal. true recommended. InpUseFalseBreakoutFilter Attempts to avoid weak or false breakout conditions. true recommended for volatile symbols. InpUseSignalFreshnessFilter Reduces the score of late or stale signals. true recommended. InpUseRetestConfirmation Can require a more controlled retest-style confirmation. true increases selectivity.

Signal Validation and Trade Idea Queue

Input What it controls Common values InpUseStrictMTFClosedBarGate Requires multi-timeframe data to be ready and based on closed bars. true recommended. InpUseSignalSurvivabilityScore Estimates whether a signal is likely to remain valid after entry. true recommended. InpUsePreTradePathSimulation Performs a pre-entry path-quality check before trading. true recommended. InpUseLiquiditySweepDetection Looks for sweep and rejection behaviour around liquidity areas. true useful for XAUUSD and volatile symbols. InpUseTradeIdeaQueue Stores a valid idea for a limited number of bars instead of entering immediately. true can improve timing. InpTradeIdeaValidBars How many bars a trade idea remains valid. Lower values are stricter; higher values allow more patience.

Spread, Volatility and Broker Safety

Input What it controls Common values InpMaxSpreadPoints Maximum allowed spread in points. Must be adjusted for each broker and symbol. InpSpreadShockMultiplier Blocks trading when spread is unusually high compared with normal conditions. Higher values are more tolerant. InpATRShockMultiplier Detects abnormal volatility expansion. Higher values are more tolerant. InpMaxSlippagePoints Maximum allowed slippage or deviation for execution. Should reflect broker execution and symbol volatility. InpModifyCooldownSeconds Minimum time between trade modifications. Helps reduce excessive modification requests. InpBlockStaleTicks Blocks trading if price ticks appear stale. true recommended.

Calendar and News Risk

Input What it controls Common values InpUseCalendarNewsFilter Enables internal MetaTrader 5 calendar/news-risk awareness. true recommended. InpNewsHighImpactOnly Filters only high-impact events if enabled. true is usually cleaner. InpNewsPreMinutes Minutes before an event when the EA may reduce or block activity. Higher values are more cautious. InpNewsPostMinutes Minutes after an event when the EA may remain cautious. Higher values are more cautious. InpManualBlackouts Optional manual no-trade windows. Leave blank unless manually controlling event windows.

Optional External Context Bridge

Input What it controls Common values InpUseExternalSentiment Enables or disables the optional local context bridge. false by default. Enable only after the bridge is set up. InpSentimentBridgeUrl Local bridge endpoint. http://127.0.0.1:8010/sentiment InpSentimentTimeoutMs How long the EA waits for a bridge response. Keep moderate because the bridge should return cached data quickly. InpSentimentMaxBoost Maximum positive score adjustment from external context. Keep small so external context does not overpower the EA. InpSentimentMaxPenalty Maximum negative score adjustment from external context. Can be larger than boost for cautious filtering. InpTradeIfSentimentOffline Allows the EA to continue trading using internal logic if the bridge is unavailable. true recommended.

Adaptive Exit Management

Input What it controls Common values InpSL_ATR_Multiplier Stop loss distance based on ATR. Higher values give trades more room; lower values are tighter. InpTP_RR_Balanced Take-profit risk/reward target for balanced mode. Higher values aim for larger moves but may reduce hit rate. InpUseBreakeven Enables breakeven protection. true recommended. InpBreakevenTriggerR Profit level in R before breakeven can activate. Lower values protect earlier; higher values give more room. InpUseTrailingStop Enables trailing stop management. true recommended for adaptive trade management. InpTrailStartR Profit level in R before trailing starts. Lower values trail earlier; higher values wait longer. InpUseProfitGiveback Enables profit giveback protection. true helps protect trades that were in profit but fail to continue. InpUsePartialClose Allows partial profit taking. true only if the broker and lot size support it.

Adaptive Profit Protection Engine

Input What it controls Common values InpUseAdaptiveProfitProtection Enables the additional profit protection layer. true recommended. InpSoftBETriggerR Early profit level where soft breakeven behaviour can begin. Lower values protect earlier. InpScratchExitMfeR Minimum favorable movement before scratch-exit logic can apply. Used to avoid trades drifting after showing early profit. InpMaxProfitLossCycles Maximum allowed cycles between profit and loss before protection reacts. Lower values are more protective. InpStagnationBarsAfterMFE Number of bars allowed after favorable movement without progress. Lower values exit stagnant trades earlier.

Dashboard Settings

Input What it controls Common values InpShowDashboard Shows or hides the EA dashboard. true recommended. InpUseObjectDashboard Uses the graphical object dashboard. true for the enhanced dashboard. InpDashboardRefreshSeconds How often the dashboard updates. 2 to 5 seconds is usually enough. InpDashboardX / InpDashboardY Dashboard position on the chart. Adjust if it overlaps chart objects.

Performance and Maintenance

Input What it controls Common values InpUseIndicatorHandleCache Reuses indicator handles for better performance. true recommended. InpSQLiteMaintenanceMinutes How often light SQLite maintenance checks run. Slow schedule recommended. Do not run constantly. InpSQLiteVacuumHours How often deeper SQLite vacuum or cleanup can run. Long interval recommended. InpSQLitePruneDays Retention period for old non-critical records where pruning is supported. Use enough history for learning and diagnostics.

Boolean values true means the feature is enabled.

means the feature is enabled. false means the feature is disabled.

R-based values Some trade-management inputs use R values. R means the initial trade risk. For example, if a trade risks 10 USD, then 1R = 10 USD. 0.30R = 30% of the initial risk amount

= 30% of the initial risk amount 1.00R = price has moved by the same amount as the original risk

= price has moved by the same amount as the original risk 2.00R = price has moved twice the original risk

Points-based values Spread, slippage, and stop-buffer settings are usually measured in points. A point depends on the symbol’s digit format, so check your broker’s symbol specification before changing point-based settings.

Recommended adjustment approach Change only one or two settings at a time.

Keep a backup of the original preset.

Test changes in the Strategy Tester and on demo first.

Do not reduce risk filters only because the EA is waiting.

For live use, start with balanced or conservative settings.

Generic XAUUSD Reference Presets

Adaptive Regime Trader can be used with different risk and activity profiles. The following generic XAUUSD presets are intended as reference starting points only. They are not broker-specific and should be adjusted for spread, stop level, commission model, symbol name, account size and trading conditions.

Conservative: lower activity, tighter daily risk limits and higher signal selectivity.

lower activity, tighter daily risk limits and higher signal selectivity. Balanced: general starting point for demo and forward testing.

general starting point for demo and forward testing. Aggressive: more active profile with higher risk tolerance. Demo testing is recommended before live use.

Suggested starting chart:

Symbol: XAUUSD or broker equivalent Chart timeframe: M15 Regime timeframe: H1 Structure timeframe: H4 External bridge: disabled by default Calendar/news filter: enabled

These presets do not guarantee results. Always test in the Strategy Tester and on demo before using any preset on a live account.