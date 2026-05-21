Adaptive Regime Trader EA Inputs and Value Reference

EA Inputs and Value Reference
Adaptive Regime Trader input guide
This section explains the main inputs for the Adaptive Regime Trader Expert Advisor and what the values represent. It is intended to help users understand the EA settings before changing risk, signal, news, dashboard, or trade-management parameters.
EA product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177932
How to use this reference
- Use the provided preset as your starting point.
- Change only one or two settings at a time.
- Test changes in the Strategy Tester and on demo first.
- Do not loosen protective filters too quickly just because the EA is waiting.
- For live use, start with balanced or conservative settings.
Quick value guide
- true = enabled
- false = disabled
- R = the initial trade risk
- Points = broker symbol point units used for spread, slippage, and buffers
Core Settings
|Input
|What it controls
|Common values
|InpMode
|Selects the EA operating style.
|Safe, Balanced, Aggressive, or Trade Balanced depending on the version. Balanced is usually the recommended starting point.
|InpMagicNumber
|Unique identifier used by the EA to manage only its own trades.
|Use a different number for each chart, symbol, or strategy instance.
|InpCommentPrefix
|Trade comment prefix shown in MT5 trade history.
|Example: ART_XAUUSD_ICM, ART_EURUSD_Tickmill.
|InpUseChartSymbolOnly
|Forces the EA to trade only the chart symbol.
|true is recommended for simple use and MQL5 validation safety.
|InpSymbols
|Optional symbol list if multi-symbol scanning is enabled.
|Usually blank or the current symbol for Market-safe operation.
Timeframe Settings
|Input
|What it controls
|Common values
|InpSignalTF
|Main signal timeframe.
|M15 is a balanced starting point for many presets.
|InpRegimeTF
|Higher timeframe used to judge market regime.
|H1 is commonly used.
|InpStructureTF
|Higher timeframe used to judge structure, support, and resistance context.
|H4 is commonly used.
|InpUseClosedBarSignals
|Uses closed candles instead of forming candles for signals.
|true is recommended for cleaner signals.
|InpTradeOnlyOnNewBar
|Allows new entries only when a new bar forms.
|true helps reduce overactivity.
Risk Governor
|Input
|What it controls
|Common values
|InpRiskPercentSafe
|Risk percentage used in safe mode.
|Lower value for conservative testing.
|InpRiskPercentBalanced
|Risk percentage used in balanced mode.
|Moderate value for normal demo or forward testing.
|InpRiskPercentAggressive
|Risk percentage used in aggressive mode.
|Higher value. Test carefully on demo first.
|InpMaxDailyLossPercent
|Daily loss limit before the EA locks new trading.
|Lower values are more protective.
|InpMaxTradesPerDay
|Maximum number of trades allowed per day.
|Useful for avoiding overtrading.
|InpMaxOpenPositions
|Maximum open positions allowed by the EA.
|1 or 2 is usually easier to monitor.
|InpMaxLotPerTrade
|Maximum lot size allowed for one trade.
|Should match account size and broker conditions.
Signal and Regime Settings
|Input
|What it controls
|Common values
|InpFastMAPeriod
|Fast moving average period used in trend and momentum analysis.
|Lower values react faster but can be noisier.
|InpSlowMAPeriod
|Slow moving average period used in broader trend analysis.
|Higher values smooth the trend reading.
|InpRSIPeriod
|RSI calculation period.
|Often 14.
|InpATRPeriod
|ATR calculation period for volatility-aware decisions.
|Often 14.
|InpADXPeriod
|ADX calculation period for trend strength.
|Often 14.
|InpADXTrendMin
|Minimum ADX level for stronger trend recognition.
|Higher values require stronger trends.
|InpBaseConfidenceBalanced
|Base confidence threshold for balanced mode.
|Higher values mean fewer but more selective trades.
|InpMinSignalDelta
|Minimum difference between buy and sell scores.
|Higher values require clearer directional advantage.
Advanced Signal Intelligence
|Input
|What it controls
|Common values
|InpUseSetupClassification
|Classifies trade ideas by setup type, such as trend continuation, pullback, breakout, or rejection.
|true recommended.
|InpUseTradeLocationScoring
|Scores whether the trade is in a good or poor location relative to structure.
|true recommended.
|InpUseCandleQualityScoring
|Checks the quality of recent candles before allowing a signal.
|true recommended.
|InpUseFalseBreakoutFilter
|Attempts to avoid weak or false breakout conditions.
|true recommended for volatile symbols.
|InpUseSignalFreshnessFilter
|Reduces the score of late or stale signals.
|true recommended.
|InpUseRetestConfirmation
|Can require a more controlled retest-style confirmation.
|true increases selectivity.
Signal Validation and Trade Idea Queue
|Input
|What it controls
|Common values
|InpUseStrictMTFClosedBarGate
|Requires multi-timeframe data to be ready and based on closed bars.
|true recommended.
|InpUseSignalSurvivabilityScore
|Estimates whether a signal is likely to remain valid after entry.
|true recommended.
|InpUsePreTradePathSimulation
|Performs a pre-entry path-quality check before trading.
|true recommended.
|InpUseLiquiditySweepDetection
|Looks for sweep and rejection behaviour around liquidity areas.
|true useful for XAUUSD and volatile symbols.
|InpUseTradeIdeaQueue
|Stores a valid idea for a limited number of bars instead of entering immediately.
|true can improve timing.
|InpTradeIdeaValidBars
|How many bars a trade idea remains valid.
|Lower values are stricter; higher values allow more patience.
Spread, Volatility and Broker Safety
|Input
|What it controls
|Common values
|InpMaxSpreadPoints
|Maximum allowed spread in points.
|Must be adjusted for each broker and symbol.
|InpSpreadShockMultiplier
|Blocks trading when spread is unusually high compared with normal conditions.
|Higher values are more tolerant.
|InpATRShockMultiplier
|Detects abnormal volatility expansion.
|Higher values are more tolerant.
|InpMaxSlippagePoints
|Maximum allowed slippage or deviation for execution.
|Should reflect broker execution and symbol volatility.
|InpModifyCooldownSeconds
|Minimum time between trade modifications.
|Helps reduce excessive modification requests.
|InpBlockStaleTicks
|Blocks trading if price ticks appear stale.
|true recommended.
Calendar and News Risk
|Input
|What it controls
|Common values
|InpUseCalendarNewsFilter
|Enables internal MetaTrader 5 calendar/news-risk awareness.
|true recommended.
|InpNewsHighImpactOnly
|Filters only high-impact events if enabled.
|true is usually cleaner.
|InpNewsPreMinutes
|Minutes before an event when the EA may reduce or block activity.
|Higher values are more cautious.
|InpNewsPostMinutes
|Minutes after an event when the EA may remain cautious.
|Higher values are more cautious.
|InpManualBlackouts
|Optional manual no-trade windows.
|Leave blank unless manually controlling event windows.
Optional External Context Bridge
|Input
|What it controls
|Common values
|InpUseExternalSentiment
|Enables or disables the optional local context bridge.
|false by default. Enable only after the bridge is set up.
|InpSentimentBridgeUrl
|Local bridge endpoint.
|http://127.0.0.1:8010/sentiment
|InpSentimentTimeoutMs
|How long the EA waits for a bridge response.
|Keep moderate because the bridge should return cached data quickly.
|InpSentimentMaxBoost
|Maximum positive score adjustment from external context.
|Keep small so external context does not overpower the EA.
|InpSentimentMaxPenalty
|Maximum negative score adjustment from external context.
|Can be larger than boost for cautious filtering.
|InpTradeIfSentimentOffline
|Allows the EA to continue trading using internal logic if the bridge is unavailable.
|true recommended.
Adaptive Exit Management
|Input
|What it controls
|Common values
|InpSL_ATR_Multiplier
|Stop loss distance based on ATR.
|Higher values give trades more room; lower values are tighter.
|InpTP_RR_Balanced
|Take-profit risk/reward target for balanced mode.
|Higher values aim for larger moves but may reduce hit rate.
|InpUseBreakeven
|Enables breakeven protection.
|true recommended.
|InpBreakevenTriggerR
|Profit level in R before breakeven can activate.
|Lower values protect earlier; higher values give more room.
|InpUseTrailingStop
|Enables trailing stop management.
|true recommended for adaptive trade management.
|InpTrailStartR
|Profit level in R before trailing starts.
|Lower values trail earlier; higher values wait longer.
|InpUseProfitGiveback
|Enables profit giveback protection.
|true helps protect trades that were in profit but fail to continue.
|InpUsePartialClose
|Allows partial profit taking.
|true only if the broker and lot size support it.
Adaptive Profit Protection Engine
|Input
|What it controls
|Common values
|InpUseAdaptiveProfitProtection
|Enables the additional profit protection layer.
|true recommended.
|InpSoftBETriggerR
|Early profit level where soft breakeven behaviour can begin.
|Lower values protect earlier.
|InpScratchExitMfeR
|Minimum favorable movement before scratch-exit logic can apply.
|Used to avoid trades drifting after showing early profit.
|InpMaxProfitLossCycles
|Maximum allowed cycles between profit and loss before protection reacts.
|Lower values are more protective.
|InpStagnationBarsAfterMFE
|Number of bars allowed after favorable movement without progress.
|Lower values exit stagnant trades earlier.
Dashboard Settings
|Input
|What it controls
|Common values
|InpShowDashboard
|Shows or hides the EA dashboard.
|true recommended.
|InpUseObjectDashboard
|Uses the graphical object dashboard.
|true for the enhanced dashboard.
|InpDashboardRefreshSeconds
|How often the dashboard updates.
|2 to 5 seconds is usually enough.
|InpDashboardX / InpDashboardY
|Dashboard position on the chart.
|Adjust if it overlaps chart objects.
Performance and Maintenance
|Input
|What it controls
|Common values
|InpUseIndicatorHandleCache
|Reuses indicator handles for better performance.
|true recommended.
|InpSQLiteMaintenanceMinutes
|How often light SQLite maintenance checks run.
|Slow schedule recommended. Do not run constantly.
|InpSQLiteVacuumHours
|How often deeper SQLite vacuum or cleanup can run.
|Long interval recommended.
|InpSQLitePruneDays
|Retention period for old non-critical records where pruning is supported.
|Use enough history for learning and diagnostics.
Boolean values
- true means the feature is enabled.
- false means the feature is disabled.
R-based values
Some trade-management inputs use R values. R means the initial trade risk. For example, if a trade risks 10 USD, then 1R = 10 USD.
- 0.30R = 30% of the initial risk amount
- 1.00R = price has moved by the same amount as the original risk
- 2.00R = price has moved twice the original risk
Points-based values
Spread, slippage, and stop-buffer settings are usually measured in points. A point depends on the symbol’s digit format, so check your broker’s symbol specification before changing point-based settings.
Recommended adjustment approach
- Change only one or two settings at a time.
- Keep a backup of the original preset.
- Test changes in the Strategy Tester and on demo first.
- Do not reduce risk filters only because the EA is waiting.
- For live use, start with balanced or conservative settings.
Generic XAUUSD Reference Presets
Adaptive Regime Trader can be used with different risk and activity profiles. The following generic XAUUSD presets are intended as reference starting points only. They are not broker-specific and should be adjusted for spread, stop level, commission model, symbol name, account size and trading conditions.
- Conservative: lower activity, tighter daily risk limits and higher signal selectivity.
- Balanced: general starting point for demo and forward testing.
- Aggressive: more active profile with higher risk tolerance. Demo testing is recommended before live use.
Suggested starting chart:
Symbol: XAUUSD or broker equivalent Chart timeframe: M15 Regime timeframe: H1 Structure timeframe: H4 External bridge: disabled by default Calendar/news filter: enabled
These presets do not guarantee results. Always test in the Strategy Tester and on demo before using any preset on a live account.