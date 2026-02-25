Aero Pulse Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide & Trading Manual (MT4 & MT5)

Introduction
The Aero Pulse Dashboard Indicator is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe trading tool that identifies potential BUY and SELL opportunities across up to 20 instruments simultaneously. It combines the proven HalfTrend algorithm with an intuitive interactive dashboard display.
Key Features:
- Multi-Symbol Monitoring: Watch up to 20 currency pairs, metals, indices, or crypto assets at once
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Monitor M1 through Monthly timeframes (9 timeframes)
- Non-Repainting Signals: Signals appear only after bar close -- they never disappear
- Visual Alerts: Clear "BUY ENTRY" and "SELL ENTRY" arrows on the chart
- Yellow Candle Highlighting: Signal candles are highlighted in yellow for easy identification
- Multiple Alert Types: Popup, sound, email, and mobile push notifications
- Interactive Dashboard: Click buttons to instantly switch to any symbol/timeframe
What is the HalfTrend Algorithm?
The HalfTrend algorithm is a trend-following indicator that uses a combination of SMA of high/low prices and extreme price levels to identify trend direction changes. It generates signals when the market transitions from a downtrend to an uptrend (BUY signal) or from an uptrend to a downtrend (SELL signal). The amplitude parameter controls sensitivity -- lower values give more signals, higher values give fewer but potentially more reliable signals.
Download the indicator:
- MetaTrader 5: Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5
- MetaTrader 4: Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4
TIP: This indicator should always be used in conjunction with proper risk management and, ideally, other forms of analysis such as support/resistance levels or multi-timeframe confirmation.
Installation GuideFor MetaTrader 5
- Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market -- it installs automatically
- Press Ctrl+N to open the Navigator and expand Indicators > Market to find it
- If the indicator does not appear immediately, restart MetaTrader 5
- Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market -- it auto-installs into your terminal
- Open the Navigator (Ctrl+N) and look under Indicators to find it
- If the indicator does not appear, restart MetaTrader 4
- Double-click the indicator in the Navigator, or drag and drop onto any chart
- Adjust settings as needed and click OK
After applying, you will see two components:
- Dashboard Panel: A separate window below your main chart showing all monitored symbols and timeframes
- Chart Signals: BUY ENTRY / SELL ENTRY arrows and yellow highlighted candles at signal points
NOTE: The indicator must be attached to a chart of one of the symbols in your monitoring list to display arrows. For example, if you are monitoring EURUSD, attach the indicator to a EURUSD chart to see the arrows.
Input Settings Explained
Dashboard Settings
|Setting
|Default
|Description
|Symbols
|EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY
|Enter the currency pairs you want to monitor, separated by commas. No spaces needed. Up to 20 symbols.
|Symbol Prefix
|(empty)
|Some brokers add a prefix to symbol names (e.g., "x" for xEURUSD). Enter the prefix here if your broker uses one.
|Symbol Suffix
|(empty)
|Some brokers add a suffix (e.g., ".pro" for EURUSD.pro, or "m" for EURUSDm). Enter the suffix here.
|Enable M1 Timeframe
|false
|Monitor 1-minute charts. Not recommended for beginners due to high noise.
|Enable M5 Timeframe
|true
|Monitor 5-minute charts. Good for scalping strategies.
|Enable M15 Timeframe
|true
|Monitor 15-minute charts. Popular for day trading.
|Enable M30 Timeframe
|true
|Monitor 30-minute charts. Good balance of signals and reliability.
|Enable H1 Timeframe
|true
|Monitor 1-hour charts. Recommended for most traders.
|Enable H4 Timeframe
|true
|Monitor 4-hour charts. Excellent for swing trading.
|Enable D1 Timeframe
|true
|Monitor daily charts. Great for identifying major trends.
|Enable W1 Timeframe
|true
|Monitor weekly charts. For long-term position trading.
|Enable MN Timeframe
|false
|Monitor monthly charts. For very long-term analysis.
|Visible Rows
|12
|Number of rows visible in the dashboard at one time. Use the scrollbar to see more.
Aero Pulse Settings
|Setting
|Default
|Description
|Amplitude
|2
|Controls signal sensitivity. Lower values (1-2) give more signals but may include more false signals. Higher values (3-5) give fewer but potentially more reliable signals. Start with 2.
|Max History Bars
|500
|How many bars of history to analyze. Higher values let you see older signals but use more memory. 500 is a good balance.
Chart Arrow Settings
|Setting
|Default
|Description
|Show Arrows
|true
|Display BUY and SELL arrows on the chart. Set to false to hide them.
|Show Labels
|true
|Display "BUY ENTRY" and "SELL ENTRY" text labels alongside the arrows.
|BUY Arrow Color
|Lime (Green)
|Color of the buy signal arrows.
|SELL Arrow Color
|Red
|Color of the sell signal arrows.
|Arrow Size
|4
|Size of the arrows (1-5). Larger numbers mean bigger arrows.
|Arrow Gap
|0.8
|Distance between the arrow and the candle (ATR multiplier). Higher values place arrows further from candles.
|Label Gap
|1.8
|Distance between the text label and the candle. Should be larger than Arrow Gap.
|BUY Arrow Code
|233
|Wingdings character code for buy arrows. 233 is an up arrow.
|SELL Arrow Code
|234
|Wingdings character code for sell arrows. 234 is a down arrow.
Alert Settings
|Setting
|Default
|Description
|Alert Title
|Aero Pulse Dashboard
|The title that appears in alert messages.
|Popup Alerts
|true
|Shows a popup window on screen when a new signal appears.
|Sound Alerts
|true
|Plays a sound when a new signal appears.
|Sound File
|alert2.wav
|The sound file to play. Must be located in MT4/MT5's Sounds folder.
|Email Alerts
|false
|Sends an email when a new signal appears. Requires email configuration in MT4/MT5 settings.
|Push Alerts
|true
|Sends push notifications to your mobile phone via the MT4/MT5 mobile app. Requires MetaQuotes ID.
|Alert on Current Bar
|false
|When false (recommended), signals appear only after a bar closes -- these are CONFIRMED and will never disappear. When true, signals can appear on the current unfinished bar but MAY CHANGE (repaint).
IMPORTANT: We strongly recommend keeping "Alert on Current Bar" set to false for reliable, non-repainting signals.
Understanding the Dashboard
The dashboard appears in a separate window below your main chart. Here is what each column means:
|Column
|Description
|Symbol
|The currency pair or instrument being monitored (e.g., EURUSD, XAUUSD)
|Timeframe
|The chart timeframe (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.)
|Direction
|Current trend direction: Up (bullish/buy) or Down (bearish/sell) with arrow icons
|Pattern
|Long = Bullish/Buy signal active, Short = Bearish/Sell signal active
|Age
|How many bars ago the current signal started (e.g., "5 bars ago")
|Chart
|Click this button to instantly switch your chart to that symbol and timeframe
Using the Dashboard:
- Scrolling: Use the scrollbar on the right side or your mouse wheel to view more rows
- Quick Navigation: Click any "Chart" button to instantly open that symbol on the specified timeframe
- Color Coding: Green indicates bullish/buy conditions, Red indicates bearish/sell conditions
TIP: Use the dashboard to quickly scan multiple markets and timeframes. When you see a signal that interests you, click the Chart button to investigate further on the full chart.
Understanding Chart Signals
BUY ENTRY Signal
- Appearance: Green upward arrow below the candle with "BUY ENTRY" text
- Yellow Candle: The signal candle is highlighted in yellow (body and wicks)
- Meaning: The indicator has detected a potential shift from downtrend to uptrend
- Action: Consider looking for buying opportunities
SELL ENTRY Signal
- Appearance: Red downward arrow above the candle with "SELL ENTRY" text
- Yellow Candle: The signal candle is highlighted in yellow (body and wicks)
- Meaning: The indicator has detected a potential shift from uptrend to downtrend
- Action: Consider looking for selling opportunities
Non-Repainting Signals
With the default settings (Alert on Current Bar = false), all signals are non-repainting:
- Signals only appear after a candle has closed
- Once a signal appears, it will NEVER disappear or change
- What you see in history is exactly what you would have seen in real-time
IMPORTANT: Non-repainting is crucial for backtesting and building confidence in a trading system. Repainting indicators can show perfect signals in history that were never actually visible in real-time.
Basic Trading Strategy
WARNING: This section provides general guidance only. Trading involves significant risk of loss. Always practice on a demo account first and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
Simple Entry Rules
For BUY trades:
- Wait for a BUY ENTRY signal to appear (green arrow + yellow candle)
- Confirm the signal has appeared on a closed candle (not the current bar)
- Consider entering a buy trade at the open of the next candle
For SELL trades:
- Wait for a SELL ENTRY signal to appear (red arrow + yellow candle)
- Confirm the signal has appeared on a closed candle (not the current bar)
- Consider entering a sell trade at the open of the next candle
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
A more reliable approach uses multiple timeframes:
- Check the higher timeframe (e.g., H4 or D1) for overall trend direction in the dashboard
- Look for signals on lower timeframes (e.g., M15 or H1) in the SAME direction
- Only take trades that align with the higher timeframe trend
TIP: Example: If D1 shows "Up / Long" (bullish), only take BUY signals on H1 or lower timeframes.
Recommended Timeframes for Beginners
- H1 (1 Hour): Good balance of signal frequency and reliability
- H4 (4 Hours): Fewer signals but generally more reliable
- D1 (Daily): Excellent for identifying major market direction
Amplitude Guide
- Amplitude 2 (Default): Most responsive. Best for scalping M5-M30.
- Amplitude 3-4: Balanced. Good for intraday H1-H4.
- Amplitude 5-6: Conservative. Best for swing trading D1-W1.
- Amplitude 8+: Very conservative. Major trend moves only.
Basic Risk Management
- Never risk more than 1-2% of your account on a single trade
- Always use a stop-loss -- place it below/above the recent swing low/high or the yellow candle
- Use proper position sizing -- calculate lot size based on your stop-loss distance
- Consider take-profit levels -- at least 1:1 risk-reward ratio, preferably 1:2 or higher
Broker Symbol Configuration
Different brokers use different naming conventions. If your indicator shows errors, you need to configure the prefix or suffix.
Common Broker Formats
|Broker Format
|Symbol Prefix
|Symbol Suffix
|Example
|Standard
|(leave empty)
|(leave empty)
|EURUSD
|With .pro suffix
|(leave empty)
|.pro
|EURUSD.pro
|With m suffix
|(leave empty)
|m
|EURUSDm
|With .ecn suffix
|(leave empty)
|.ecn
|EURUSD.ecn
|With x prefix
|x
|(leave empty)
|xEURUSD
|With # prefix
|#
|(leave empty)
|#EURUSD
How to Find Your Broker's Format:
- Open the Market Watch window (Ctrl+M)
- Look at how currency pairs are named
- Identify any prefix (before EURUSD) or suffix (after EURUSD)
- Enter the prefix/suffix in the indicator settings
Alert Configuration
Setting Up Email Alerts
- In MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Email
- Check Enable
- Enter your SMTP server, port, login, password, and destination email
- Click Test to verify the configuration
- Set "Email Alerts" to true in the indicator settings
Setting Up Push Notifications
- Install the MetaTrader app on your phone (iOS or Android)
- Open the app and go to Settings > Messages
- Copy your MetaQuotes ID
- In the desktop MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Notifications
- Enter your MetaQuotes ID and enable notifications
- Set "Push Alerts" to true in the indicator settings
The alert system includes smart deduplication -- once an alert fires for a specific symbol/timeframe/direction, it will not repeat until the signal changes.
Troubleshooting
Indicator Not Showing in Navigator
- Ensure you copied the file to the correct folder ( MQL4/Indicators for MT4 or MQL5/Indicators for MT5)
- Right-click on Indicators in Navigator and select Refresh
- Restart MetaTrader completely
Dashboard is Empty / No Signals
- Check that your symbols are spelled correctly in settings
- Verify your broker's symbol format (check Market Watch)
- Configure the Symbol Prefix/Suffix if needed
- Ensure you have enough history data loaded for the symbols
Arrows Not Appearing on Chart
- Make sure "Show Arrows" is set to true
- Verify the chart symbol matches one of your monitored symbols
- Check that the current timeframe is enabled in settings
- There may simply be no signals in the visible chart area -- scroll back
Alerts Not Working
- Check that the relevant alert option is set to true
- For email alerts: Configure email settings in MetaTrader (Tools > Options > Email)
- For push notifications: Configure MetaQuotes ID (Tools > Options > Notifications)
Performance Issues
- Reduce the number of symbols being monitored
- Disable unnecessary timeframes
- Lower the "Max History Bars" setting
- Close other indicators or Expert Advisors
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Does this indicator repaint? A: No. With default settings (Alert on Current Bar = false), signals only appear after a bar closes and will never change or disappear.
Q: What timeframe should I use? A: For beginners, we recommend H1 or H4. Higher timeframes generally produce more reliable signals with less noise.
Q: Can I use this indicator for scalping? A: Yes, you can enable M1 and M5 timeframes, but be aware that lower timeframes have more noise and potentially more false signals.
Q: Can I use this on stocks, indices, or crypto? A: Yes. Simply enter the correct symbol names in the Symbols setting. The indicator works with any instrument available in MetaTrader.
Q: What does Amplitude do? A: Amplitude controls signal sensitivity. Lower values (1-2) give more signals, higher values (3-5) give fewer but potentially more reliable signals. Start with the default of 2.
Q: Can I change the colors? A: Yes, you can customize arrow colors in the Chart Arrow Settings. The dashboard colors are fixed for consistency.
Q: Why are some symbols showing "---" in the dashboard? A: This means either the symbol was not found (check your prefix/suffix settings) or there is not enough data loaded yet.
Download:
- MetaTrader 5: Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5
- MetaTrader 4: Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4
Risk Disclaimer
HIGH RISK WARNING: Trading foreign exchange (Forex), CFDs, and other financial instruments on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.
The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.
NO GUARANTEE OF PROFIT: Past performance is not indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed in this guide or shown by the indicator.
DEMO ACCOUNT RECOMMENDATION: We strongly recommend testing any trading strategy or indicator on a demo account before trading with real money.