Introduction

Aero Pulse Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide & Trading Manual (MT4 & MT5)

The Aero Pulse Dashboard Indicator is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe trading tool that identifies potential BUY and SELL opportunities across up to 20 instruments simultaneously. It combines the proven HalfTrend algorithm with an intuitive interactive dashboard display.

Key Features:

Multi-Symbol Monitoring: Watch up to 20 currency pairs, metals, indices, or crypto assets at once

Watch up to 20 currency pairs, metals, indices, or crypto assets at once Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Monitor M1 through Monthly timeframes (9 timeframes)

Monitor M1 through Monthly timeframes (9 timeframes) Non-Repainting Signals: Signals appear only after bar close -- they never disappear

Signals appear only after bar close -- they never disappear Visual Alerts: Clear "BUY ENTRY" and "SELL ENTRY" arrows on the chart

Clear "BUY ENTRY" and "SELL ENTRY" arrows on the chart Yellow Candle Highlighting: Signal candles are highlighted in yellow for easy identification

Signal candles are highlighted in yellow for easy identification Multiple Alert Types: Popup, sound, email, and mobile push notifications

Popup, sound, email, and mobile push notifications Interactive Dashboard: Click buttons to instantly switch to any symbol/timeframe

What is the HalfTrend Algorithm?

The HalfTrend algorithm is a trend-following indicator that uses a combination of SMA of high/low prices and extreme price levels to identify trend direction changes. It generates signals when the market transitions from a downtrend to an uptrend (BUY signal) or from an uptrend to a downtrend (SELL signal). The amplitude parameter controls sensitivity -- lower values give more signals, higher values give fewer but potentially more reliable signals.

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TIP: This indicator should always be used in conjunction with proper risk management and, ideally, other forms of analysis such as support/resistance levels or multi-timeframe confirmation.

Installation Guide

For MetaTrader 5

Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market -- it installs automatically Press Ctrl+N to open the Navigator and expand Indicators > Market to find it If the indicator does not appear immediately, restart MetaTrader 5

For MetaTrader 4

Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market -- it auto-installs into your terminal Open the Navigator (Ctrl+N) and look under Indicators to find it If the indicator does not appear, restart MetaTrader 4

Adding to a Chart

Double-click the indicator in the Navigator, or drag and drop onto any chart Adjust settings as needed and click OK

After applying, you will see two components:

Dashboard Panel: A separate window below your main chart showing all monitored symbols and timeframes

A separate window below your main chart showing all monitored symbols and timeframes Chart Signals: BUY ENTRY / SELL ENTRY arrows and yellow highlighted candles at signal points

NOTE: The indicator must be attached to a chart of one of the symbols in your monitoring list to display arrows. For example, if you are monitoring EURUSD, attach the indicator to a EURUSD chart to see the arrows.

Input Settings Explained

Dashboard Settings

Setting Default Description Symbols EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY Enter the currency pairs you want to monitor, separated by commas. No spaces needed. Up to 20 symbols. Symbol Prefix (empty) Some brokers add a prefix to symbol names (e.g., "x" for xEURUSD). Enter the prefix here if your broker uses one. Symbol Suffix (empty) Some brokers add a suffix (e.g., ".pro" for EURUSD.pro, or "m" for EURUSDm). Enter the suffix here. Enable M1 Timeframe false Monitor 1-minute charts. Not recommended for beginners due to high noise. Enable M5 Timeframe true Monitor 5-minute charts. Good for scalping strategies. Enable M15 Timeframe true Monitor 15-minute charts. Popular for day trading. Enable M30 Timeframe true Monitor 30-minute charts. Good balance of signals and reliability. Enable H1 Timeframe true Monitor 1-hour charts. Recommended for most traders. Enable H4 Timeframe true Monitor 4-hour charts. Excellent for swing trading. Enable D1 Timeframe true Monitor daily charts. Great for identifying major trends. Enable W1 Timeframe true Monitor weekly charts. For long-term position trading. Enable MN Timeframe false Monitor monthly charts. For very long-term analysis. Visible Rows 12 Number of rows visible in the dashboard at one time. Use the scrollbar to see more.

Aero Pulse Settings

Setting Default Description Amplitude 2 Controls signal sensitivity. Lower values (1-2) give more signals but may include more false signals. Higher values (3-5) give fewer but potentially more reliable signals. Start with 2. Max History Bars 500 How many bars of history to analyze. Higher values let you see older signals but use more memory. 500 is a good balance.

Chart Arrow Settings

Setting Default Description Show Arrows true Display BUY and SELL arrows on the chart. Set to false to hide them. Show Labels true Display "BUY ENTRY" and "SELL ENTRY" text labels alongside the arrows. BUY Arrow Color Lime (Green) Color of the buy signal arrows. SELL Arrow Color Red Color of the sell signal arrows. Arrow Size 4 Size of the arrows (1-5). Larger numbers mean bigger arrows. Arrow Gap 0.8 Distance between the arrow and the candle (ATR multiplier). Higher values place arrows further from candles. Label Gap 1.8 Distance between the text label and the candle. Should be larger than Arrow Gap. BUY Arrow Code 233 Wingdings character code for buy arrows. 233 is an up arrow. SELL Arrow Code 234 Wingdings character code for sell arrows. 234 is a down arrow.

Alert Settings

Setting Default Description Alert Title Aero Pulse Dashboard The title that appears in alert messages. Popup Alerts true Shows a popup window on screen when a new signal appears. Sound Alerts true Plays a sound when a new signal appears. Sound File alert2.wav The sound file to play. Must be located in MT4/MT5's Sounds folder. Email Alerts false Sends an email when a new signal appears. Requires email configuration in MT4/MT5 settings. Push Alerts true Sends push notifications to your mobile phone via the MT4/MT5 mobile app. Requires MetaQuotes ID. Alert on Current Bar false When false (recommended), signals appear only after a bar closes -- these are CONFIRMED and will never disappear. When true, signals can appear on the current unfinished bar but MAY CHANGE (repaint).

IMPORTANT: We strongly recommend keeping "Alert on Current Bar" set to false for reliable, non-repainting signals.

Understanding the Dashboard

The dashboard appears in a separate window below your main chart. Here is what each column means:

Column Description Symbol The currency pair or instrument being monitored (e.g., EURUSD, XAUUSD) Timeframe The chart timeframe (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.) Direction Current trend direction: Up (bullish/buy) or Down (bearish/sell) with arrow icons Pattern Long = Bullish/Buy signal active, Short = Bearish/Sell signal active Age How many bars ago the current signal started (e.g., "5 bars ago") Chart Click this button to instantly switch your chart to that symbol and timeframe

Using the Dashboard:

Scrolling: Use the scrollbar on the right side or your mouse wheel to view more rows

Use the scrollbar on the right side or your mouse wheel to view more rows Quick Navigation: Click any "Chart" button to instantly open that symbol on the specified timeframe

Click any "Chart" button to instantly open that symbol on the specified timeframe Color Coding: Green indicates bullish/buy conditions, Red indicates bearish/sell conditions

TIP: Use the dashboard to quickly scan multiple markets and timeframes. When you see a signal that interests you, click the Chart button to investigate further on the full chart.

Understanding Chart Signals

BUY ENTRY Signal

Appearance: Green upward arrow below the candle with "BUY ENTRY" text

Green upward arrow below the candle with "BUY ENTRY" text Yellow Candle: The signal candle is highlighted in yellow (body and wicks)

The signal candle is highlighted in yellow (body and wicks) Meaning: The indicator has detected a potential shift from downtrend to uptrend

The indicator has detected a potential shift from downtrend to uptrend Action: Consider looking for buying opportunities

SELL ENTRY Signal

Appearance: Red downward arrow above the candle with "SELL ENTRY" text

Red downward arrow above the candle with "SELL ENTRY" text Yellow Candle: The signal candle is highlighted in yellow (body and wicks)

The signal candle is highlighted in yellow (body and wicks) Meaning: The indicator has detected a potential shift from uptrend to downtrend

The indicator has detected a potential shift from uptrend to downtrend Action: Consider looking for selling opportunities

Non-Repainting Signals

With the default settings (Alert on Current Bar = false), all signals are non-repainting:

Signals only appear after a candle has closed

Once a signal appears, it will NEVER disappear or change

What you see in history is exactly what you would have seen in real-time

IMPORTANT: Non-repainting is crucial for backtesting and building confidence in a trading system. Repainting indicators can show perfect signals in history that were never actually visible in real-time.

Basic Trading Strategy

WARNING: This section provides general guidance only. Trading involves significant risk of loss. Always practice on a demo account first and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Simple Entry Rules

For BUY trades:

Wait for a BUY ENTRY signal to appear (green arrow + yellow candle) Confirm the signal has appeared on a closed candle (not the current bar) Consider entering a buy trade at the open of the next candle

For SELL trades:

Wait for a SELL ENTRY signal to appear (red arrow + yellow candle) Confirm the signal has appeared on a closed candle (not the current bar) Consider entering a sell trade at the open of the next candle

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

A more reliable approach uses multiple timeframes:

Check the higher timeframe (e.g., H4 or D1) for overall trend direction in the dashboard Look for signals on lower timeframes (e.g., M15 or H1) in the SAME direction Only take trades that align with the higher timeframe trend

TIP: Example: If D1 shows "Up / Long" (bullish), only take BUY signals on H1 or lower timeframes.

Recommended Timeframes for Beginners

H1 (1 Hour): Good balance of signal frequency and reliability

Good balance of signal frequency and reliability H4 (4 Hours): Fewer signals but generally more reliable

Fewer signals but generally more reliable D1 (Daily): Excellent for identifying major market direction

Amplitude Guide

Amplitude 2 (Default): Most responsive. Best for scalping M5-M30.

Most responsive. Best for scalping M5-M30. Amplitude 3-4: Balanced. Good for intraday H1-H4.

Balanced. Good for intraday H1-H4. Amplitude 5-6: Conservative. Best for swing trading D1-W1.

Conservative. Best for swing trading D1-W1. Amplitude 8+: Very conservative. Major trend moves only.

Basic Risk Management

Never risk more than 1-2% of your account on a single trade

of your account on a single trade Always use a stop-loss -- place it below/above the recent swing low/high or the yellow candle

-- place it below/above the recent swing low/high or the yellow candle Use proper position sizing -- calculate lot size based on your stop-loss distance

-- calculate lot size based on your stop-loss distance Consider take-profit levels -- at least 1:1 risk-reward ratio, preferably 1:2 or higher

Broker Symbol Configuration

Different brokers use different naming conventions. If your indicator shows errors, you need to configure the prefix or suffix.

Common Broker Formats

Broker Format Symbol Prefix Symbol Suffix Example Standard (leave empty) (leave empty) EURUSD With .pro suffix (leave empty) .pro EURUSD.pro With m suffix (leave empty) m EURUSDm With .ecn suffix (leave empty) .ecn EURUSD.ecn With x prefix x (leave empty) xEURUSD With # prefix # (leave empty) #EURUSD

How to Find Your Broker's Format:

Open the Market Watch window (Ctrl+M) Look at how currency pairs are named Identify any prefix (before EURUSD) or suffix (after EURUSD) Enter the prefix/suffix in the indicator settings

Alert Configuration

Setting Up Email Alerts

In MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Email Check Enable Enter your SMTP server, port, login, password, and destination email Click Test to verify the configuration Set "Email Alerts" to true in the indicator settings

Setting Up Push Notifications

Install the MetaTrader app on your phone (iOS or Android) Open the app and go to Settings > Messages Copy your MetaQuotes ID In the desktop MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Notifications Enter your MetaQuotes ID and enable notifications Set "Push Alerts" to true in the indicator settings

The alert system includes smart deduplication -- once an alert fires for a specific symbol/timeframe/direction, it will not repeat until the signal changes.

Troubleshooting

Indicator Not Showing in Navigator

Ensure you copied the file to the correct folder ( MQL4/Indicators for MT4 or MQL5/Indicators for MT5)

for MT4 or MQL5/Indicators for MT5) Right-click on Indicators in Navigator and select Refresh

Restart MetaTrader completely

Dashboard is Empty / No Signals

Check that your symbols are spelled correctly in settings

Verify your broker's symbol format (check Market Watch)

Configure the Symbol Prefix/Suffix if needed

Ensure you have enough history data loaded for the symbols

Arrows Not Appearing on Chart

Make sure "Show Arrows" is set to true

Verify the chart symbol matches one of your monitored symbols

Check that the current timeframe is enabled in settings

There may simply be no signals in the visible chart area -- scroll back

Alerts Not Working

Check that the relevant alert option is set to true

For email alerts: Configure email settings in MetaTrader (Tools > Options > Email)

For push notifications: Configure MetaQuotes ID (Tools > Options > Notifications)

Performance Issues

Reduce the number of symbols being monitored

Disable unnecessary timeframes

Lower the "Max History Bars" setting

Close other indicators or Expert Advisors

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this indicator repaint? A: No. With default settings (Alert on Current Bar = false), signals only appear after a bar closes and will never change or disappear.

Q: What timeframe should I use? A: For beginners, we recommend H1 or H4. Higher timeframes generally produce more reliable signals with less noise.

Q: Can I use this indicator for scalping? A: Yes, you can enable M1 and M5 timeframes, but be aware that lower timeframes have more noise and potentially more false signals.

Q: Can I use this on stocks, indices, or crypto? A: Yes. Simply enter the correct symbol names in the Symbols setting. The indicator works with any instrument available in MetaTrader.

Q: What does Amplitude do? A: Amplitude controls signal sensitivity. Lower values (1-2) give more signals, higher values (3-5) give fewer but potentially more reliable signals. Start with the default of 2.

Q: Can I change the colors? A: Yes, you can customize arrow colors in the Chart Arrow Settings. The dashboard colors are fixed for consistency.

Q: Why are some symbols showing "---" in the dashboard? A: This means either the symbol was not found (check your prefix/suffix settings) or there is not enough data loaded yet.





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Risk Disclaimer

HIGH RISK WARNING: Trading foreign exchange (Forex), CFDs, and other financial instruments on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

NO GUARANTEE OF PROFIT: Past performance is not indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed in this guide or shown by the indicator.

DEMO ACCOUNT RECOMMENDATION: We strongly recommend testing any trading strategy or indicator on a demo account before trading with real money.