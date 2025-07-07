RISKKILLER - SET UP GUIDE
Trading Systems

RISKKILLER - SET UP GUIDE

7 July 2025, 21:53
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Christophe Pa Trouillas
0
496

RiskKILLER AI, is our new EA project with Multi Assets Risk diversified, Bitcoin boosted and AI assisted Risk management.

Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]


📌 The concept





📌 Specs and Signals

By default, the EA is

  • M1
  • BTC/USD, XAU/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, US500


Update : 26/01/2026

📌 Overview

RiskKILLER AI is a breakout scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed to identify key levels for potential high-volatility moves, aiming for advantageous risk-reward trades. It minimizes risk by:

  • Trading in both directions.

  • Holding positions for short periods.

  • Using a stop-loss safety net.

  • Distributing trades across 5 uncorrelated, popular markets.

The EA includes AI assistance powered by the Grok3 model, acting as a risk manager. It analyzes real-time X/Twitter and news event sentiment to assess daily volatility and advises on adjusting the EA's risk settings based on its performance predictions.


📌 AI empowered Risk Management





📌 Uncorrelated pairs and asset





📌 Optimised weight of the uncorrelated assets





📌 Implementation


If you are new to mql5 please follow these steps to make your purchase


https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498



Follow these steps to set up RiskKILLER AI:

  1. Open your MT4 or MT5 terminal.


  1. Navigate to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.





  1. Enable “Allow WebRequest for listed URLs”

  1. Connect AI Grok3







  1. Symbol Activation


Important:

  • ensure that the trading asset symbols are added/shown in the Market Watch window of your MetaTrader terminal

  • this will enable your Expert Advisor (EA) to run on all chosen symbols simultaneously.




  1. Symbol names


  • Enter the correct symbol names as per your broker’s conventions to ensure accurate trading. Symbol names may vary between brokers for the same ass

  • Here for IC-Markets EU





  1. Attach the EA to charts based on your platform


  • MT5 Users :

    • Attach the EA only to the BTCUSD M1 timeframe chart

    • The EA will launch automatically all selected assets the panel


  • MT4 Users : Attach the EA to each asset chart you wish to trade, one by one.





📌Our Commitments and backtest specs


This is what we will deliver:


    💼 The highest Ethical and rigorous Standards in Backtesting


    Our system adheres to strict backtesting protocols with

    🔹 100% qualitative data with no omissions

    🔹  zero deletion or manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits.

    🔹  zero overfitting

    🔹  validated walkforward simulation*

    🔹  validated montecarlo simulation



    📍 For more details

    👉 or directly our product page

    👉 Join our Public Group on algos:






    #gold, eurusd, usdjpy, bitcoin, US500