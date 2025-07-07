RISKKILLER - SET UP GUIDE

RiskKILLER AI, is our new EA project with Multi Assets Risk diversified, Bitcoin boosted and AI assisted Risk management .





📌 The concept















📌 Specs and Signals





By default, the EA is

M1

BTC/USD, XAU/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, US500



Update : 26/01/2026

📌 Overview





RiskKILLER AI is a breakout scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed to identify key levels for potential high-volatility moves, aiming for advantageous risk-reward trades. It minimizes risk by:

Trading in both directions.

Holding positions for short periods.

Using a stop-loss safety net.

Distributing trades across 5 uncorrelated, popular markets.

The EA includes AI assistance powered by the Grok3 model, acting as a risk manager. It analyzes real-time X/Twitter and news event sentiment to assess daily volatility and advises on adjusting the EA's risk settings based on its performance predictions.





📌 AI empowered Risk Management















📌 Uncorrelated pairs and asset











📌 Optimised weight of the uncorrelated assets







📌 Implementation



If you are new to mql5 please follow these steps to make your purchase

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498



Follow these steps to set up RiskKILLER AI: Open your MT4 or MT5 terminal.

Navigate to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.







Enable “Allow WebRequest for listed URLs”





Connect AI Grok3





Add this url giving access to Grok3 AI: https://api.x.ai







Symbol Activation

Important: ensure that the trading asset symbols are added/shown in the Market Watch window of your MetaTrader terminal this will enable your Expert Advisor (EA) to run on all chosen symbols simultaneously.





Symbol names

Enter the correct symbol names as per your broker’s conventions to ensure accurate trading. Symbol names may vary between brokers for the same ass

Here for IC-Markets EU







Attach the EA to charts based on your platform

MT5 Users : Attach the EA only to the BTCUSD M1 timeframe chart The EA will launch automatically all selected assets the panel



MT4 Users : Attach the EA to each asset chart you wish to trade, one by one.







📌Our Commitments and backtest specs





This is what we will deliver:

💼 The highest Ethical and rigorous Standards in Backtesting

Our system adheres to strict backtesting protocols with 🔹 100% qualitative data with no omissions 🔹 zero deletion or manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits. 🔹 zero overfitting 🔹 validated walkforward simulation* 🔹 validated montecarlo simulation



📍 For more details



👉 or directly our product page https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139184

👉 Join our Public Group on algos: RiskKILLER mql5 group click here













