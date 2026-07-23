Expert News Trading 2.0 – New Preset Panel & Automatic Economic Calendar Integration

Expert News Trading 2.0 has received a new update focused on easier configuration, better chart visibility, and automatic economic-event detection.

One of the major additions is the new Preset Panel, designed to make the EA faster and easier to configure directly from the chart.

The preset system provides Manual and Auto modes together with dedicated presets for Gold, Silver, BTC and EUR. Important trading information—including lot size, capital usage, entry distance, Stop Loss, Take Profit, spread and break-even status—can now be monitored directly from the panel.

Automatic Economic Calendar Integration

Expert News Trading 2.0 can now use the built-in MQL5 Economic Calendar to automatically identify supported scheduled economic events.

When the calendar source is active, the EA displays its connection status directly on the chart together with the selected event, event time and trading readiness.

The event filtering system can be configured to focus on high-impact releases and selected event keywords, including events related to FOMC, CPI, PPI, NFP, employment/payroll, unemployment and PCE.

Improved On-Chart Information

The updated status display provides useful information about the current trading environment, including the active data source, selected economic event, server event time, countdown to order placement, live spread, pending-order status and BUY/SELL readiness.

The objective is simple: the trader should be able to understand what event the EA is preparing for, when it will occur, which configuration is active, and whether the trading conditions are currently ready without repeatedly opening the EA settings.

Multiple Event Sources

The system supports the MQL5 Economic Calendar for live operation, while manual event-list functionality remains available. CSV-based event data is also supported for Strategy Tester workflows.

What’s New in This Update

• New on-chart Preset Panel

• Manual and Auto preset modes

• Gold, Silver, BTC and EUR presets

• Automatic MQL5 Economic Calendar event detection

• High-impact event filtering

• Event keyword filtering

• Live calendar connection status

• Selected event information on the chart

• Event countdown and order-readiness information

• Manual event-list support

• CSV event source for Strategy Tester

Development and testing of Expert News Trading 2.0 will continue, with the focus on improving reliability, usability and trading-cycle management.

Thank you to everyone following the development of Expert News Trading.

Risk Warning: Trading financial markets involves risk. Expert Advisors cannot guarantee profits, and past performance or backtesting results do not guarantee future results.