Best SuperTrend Settings for 1-Minute Chart

The 1-minute (M1) chart is one of the most challenging timeframes in trading. Price movements are fast, volatility is high, and false signals are frequent. In such conditions, traders need a tool that is both sensitive enough to catch quick moves and robust enough to filter market noise.

The SuperTrend indicator is widely used for scalping because it defines trend direction clearly and provides dynamic support and resistance levels. However, its effectiveness on the 1-minute chart depends heavily on finding the right settings.

Below are several optimized SuperTrend configurations designed specifically for the 1-minute timeframe.

1. Ultra-Fast Scalping Setup (ATR Period 7, Multiplier 2)

ATR Period: 7

Multiplier: 2

This is the most aggressive configuration, ideal for scalpers who want to capture small, quick movements.

How to use:

Enter trades immediately when the SuperTrend flips.

Place tight stop-losses and exit quickly, targeting 3–5 pips.

Combine with RSI or Stochastic to confirm momentum before entry.

Why it works:

The short ATR period makes the indicator very reactive, ensuring early entries. However, traders must be disciplined with risk management because false signals can occur.

2. Balanced Scalping Setup (ATR Period 10, Multiplier 3)

ATR Period: 10

Multiplier: 3

This is a more balanced configuration for traders who prefer slightly fewer signals but better accuracy.

How to use:

Follow the SuperTrend line as a trailing stop.

Enter trades in the direction of the line and exit when it flips.

Why it works:

This setup smooths out some of the noise without sacrificing too much responsiveness, making it ideal for short-term scalping sessions.

3. Conservative M1 Setup (ATR Period 14, Multiplier 4)

ATR Period: 14

Multiplier: 4

For traders who dislike constant whipsaws, this conservative setting is best. It filters most false signals but delivers fewer entries.

How to use:

Use the SuperTrend only as a trend filter .

Combine with MACD or Moving Averages for precise entry timing.

Why it works:

This setup avoids overtrading on the noisy 1-minute chart and helps traders align with stronger intraday moves.

4. Dual SuperTrend Setup (ATR 7/2 and ATR 14/3)

Fast SuperTrend: ATR 7, Multiplier 2

Slow SuperTrend: ATR 14, Multiplier 3

This hybrid approach overlays two SuperTrends to balance speed and reliability.

How to use:

Enter trades only when both SuperTrends agree on the trend.

Use the faster one as a stop-loss guide and the slower one as a confirmation.

Why it works:

By combining fast and slow signals, traders can reduce noise while still capturing early entries.

Final Thoughts

Trading on the 1-minute chart is risky, and no single SuperTrend setting guarantees success. The best configuration depends on your style:

Aggressive scalpers → ATR 7, Multiplier 2.

Balanced scalpers → ATR 10, Multiplier 3.

Conservative traders → ATR 14, Multiplier 4.

Hybrid traders → use two SuperTrends together.

No matter which settings you choose, always combine SuperTrend with other tools (oscillators, candlestick patterns, or volume indicators) to confirm entries and manage risk.

The 1-minute chart rewards discipline, quick decisions, and tight risk management. With the right SuperTrend configuration, you can turn this challenging timeframe into a powerful scalping environment.



