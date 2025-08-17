Free Non-Repainting ZigZag indicator with Arrows and Alerts

Here is a non-repainting ZigZag indicator that I converted from MT4 to MT5.

This indicator is already posted in several Forum threads but is not easy to find. Although it works, compiles without errors, and runs fine in the Tester, the CodeBase validator will not accept it. Therefore, I'm posting the free indicator source code here in my Blog.

I recommend using a momentum filter in order to avoid "market chop," even though some traders are using this indicator as a standalone strategy.

Arrows and Alerts are included. Just remember... the cost of non-repainting is a slight lag, so don't expect the square boxes to print at the current bar. The arrows show the bar time at which the signal actually appears.

Happy trading!🙂





08/21/2025 - EDIT: A manually detected _Digits bug has been fixed in this indicator without renaming it to a new version number. Please redownload accordingly.









