26.05 — 30.05. VeMAs indicator and 51 take profit opportunities.

This week on GBPUSD EURUSD GOLD GBPJPY on the m15 timeframe, the VeMAs indicator provided 51 Take Profit opportunities.
VeMAs mt5 VeMAs mt4
GOLD 26.05.2025 - 30.05.2025
13 opportunities to take a Take Profit
EURUSD 26.05.2025 - 30.05.2025
9 opportunities to take a Take Profit
GBPUSD 26.05.2025 - 30.05.2025
13 opportunities to take a Take Profit
GBPJPY 26.05.2025 - 30.05.2025
16 opportunities to take a Take Profit
In the absolute majority of cases after the signals of VeMAs indicator the price goes in the direction we need.