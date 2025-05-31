26.05 — 30.05. VeMAs indicator and 51 take profit opportunities.





This week on GBPUSD EURUSD GOLD GBPJPY on the m15 timeframe, the VeMAs indicator provided 51 Take Profit opportunities.



VeMAs mt5 VeMAs mt4









GOLD 26.05.2025 - 30.05.2025

13 opportunities to take a Take Profit









EURUSD 26.05.2025 - 30.05.2025

9 opportunities to take a Take Profit













GBPUSD 26.05.2025 - 30.05.2025

13 opportunities to take a Take Profit













GBPJPY 26.05.2025 - 30.05.2025

16 opportunities to take a Take Profit

















In the absolute majority of cases after the signals of VeMAs indicator the price goes in the direction we need.































