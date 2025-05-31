26.05 — 30.05. VeMAs indicator and 51 take profit opportunities.
Trading Systems

26.05 — 30.05. VeMAs indicator and 51 take profit opportunities.

31 May 2025, 08:26
Roman Kuleshov
Roman Kuleshov
0
179


This week on GBPUSD EURUSD GOLD GBPJPY on the m15 timeframe, the VeMAs indicator provided 51 Take Profit opportunities.

     

VeMAs mt5                VeMAs mt4 



GOLD 26.05.2025 - 30.05.2025
13 opportunities to take a Take Profit

XAU USD



EURUSD 26.05.2025 - 30.05.2025
9 opportunities to take a Take Profit

EUR USD



GBPUSD 26.05.2025 - 30.05.2025
13 opportunities to take a Take Profit

GBP USD



GBPJPY 26.05.2025 - 30.05.2025
16 opportunities to take a Take Profit

GBPJPY




In the absolute majority of cases after the signals of VeMAs indicator the price goes in the direction we need.  



Don't miss opportunity           VeMAs mt5                VeMAs mt4 







##VeMAs #Trading strategy #Entry points #Volume indicator #Forex Trading # top indicator Forex