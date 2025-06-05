VeMAs indicator for the month of May 225 WIN

Бабор Бочак #

если u use stoploss ur system не выгодна. вы оставляете много потерь, и только отображать максимум pips может выиграть, если вы Nostredamus и знаете поворотный момент :-) если u use stoploss ur system не выгодна. вы оставляете много потерь, и только отображать максимум pips может выиграть, если вы Nostredamus и знаете поворотный момент :-)

The screenshots show how much the price has travelled after the signal from the indicator. This is only for familiarisation. The indicator perfectly shows market entry points. The moment of exit is chosen by you yourself. It is not necessary to sit and wait for reversals in trading, because it is easy to miss them. You can take a little but often. And you can always use trailing stop, combining trades, flexible stop and TP and much more. And do not forget to follow the general structure of the market.