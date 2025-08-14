VeMAs indicator for the month of Jul GBPUSD EURUSD GOLD on the m15 timeframe











The trading system based on the VeMAs indicator shows excellent results.



The main thing is to try to adhere to some recommendations:







don't be greedy. Take take profit little by little but often.

use the best combination of indicator readings to enter the market. (these combinations are described below).

adjust the indicator settings more convenient for yourself, for the currency pair and timeframe on which you will trade.

Be sure to follow the overall market structure. You don't need to blindly trade every signal. This applies to absolutely any indicator.

take into account the key levels from which the price can stop, rebound or break through with an acceleration.

Be sure to keep an eye on the high Timeframes. Because that is where the big moves are formed and come from.

If you trade not only along the trend, but also against it - do it carefully and cautiously.

Do not be afraid to take losses. You cannot do without them in any trading system. After all, after losses there will be a profit. Remember this and it will be easier for you to trade.



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The best combination of VeMAs:

Model to buy:

When you see a strong green bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards buying.

Check the VeMAs background it should be green in colour.

VeMAs signal line should be above 0

Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 green histogram bars, enter at candle close.

Model for sell:

When you see a strong red bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards selling.

Check the VeMAs background it should be red in colour.

VeMAs signal line should be below 0.

Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 red histogram bars, enter at candle close.





GOLD



















































EUR USD



























GBP USD







































In the absolute majority of cases after the signals of VeMAs indicator the price goes in the direction we need.



























































