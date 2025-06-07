02.06 — 06.06. VeMAs indicator and 41 take profit opportunities.
Trading Systems

02.06 — 06.06. VeMAs indicator and 41 take profit opportunities.

7 June 2025, 08:12
Roman Kuleshov
Roman Kuleshov
0
169


This week on  EURUSD GOLD GBPJPY on the m15 timeframe, the VeMAs indicator provided 41 Take Profit opportunities.

     

VeMAs mt5                VeMAs mt4 


GOLD 02.06.2025 - 06.06.2025
14 opportunities to take a Take Profit

Gold


Gold



EURUSD 02.06.2025 - 06.06.2025
15 opportunities to take a Take Profit

EUR USD



GBPJPY 02.06.2025 - 06.06.2025
12 opportunities to take a Take Profit

GBPJPY



In the absolute majority of cases after the signals of VeMAs indicator the price goes in the direction we need.  



Don't miss opportunity           VeMAs mt5                VeMAs mt4 










##VeMAs #Trading strategy #Entry points #Volume indicator #Forex Trading # top indicator Forex