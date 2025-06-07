All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Trading Systems All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Systems 02.06 — 06.06. VeMAs indicator and 41 take profit opportunities. 7 June 2025, 08:12 Roman Kuleshov 0 169 This week on EURUSD GOLD GBPJPY on the m15 timeframe, the VeMAs indicator provided 41 Take Profit opportunities. VeMAs mt5 VeMAs mt4 GOLD 02.06.2025 - 06.06.202514 opportunities to take a Take Profit EURUSD 02.06.2025 - 06.06.202515 opportunities to take a Take Profit GBPJPY 02.06.2025 - 06.06.202512 opportunities to take a Take Profit In the absolute majority of cases after the signals of VeMAs indicator the price goes in the direction we need. Don't miss opportunity VeMAs mt5 VeMAs mt4 ##VeMAs #Trading strategy #Entry points #Volume indicator #Forex Trading # top indicator Forex To add comments, please log in or register VeMAs indicator for the month of Jul Trading Systems 214 0 Signals from VeMAs indicator Trading Systems 182 0 02.06 — 06.06. VeMAs indicator and 41 take profit opportunities. Trading Systems 169 0 VeMAs indicator for the month of May 225 WIN Trading Systems 197 2 26.05 — 30.05. VeMAs indicator and 51 take profit opportunities. Trading Systems 179 0 This week.19.05 — 23.05. VeMAs indicator and 62 take profit opportunities. Trading Systems 194 0 VeMAs indicator 12.05.2025 - 16.05.2025 M15 Trading Systems 175 0 Don't miss opportunity! VeMAs indicator 05.05.2025 - 09.05.2025 M15 Trading Systems 168 0 VeMAs indicator H4 TF 02.2025 - 04.2025 GBPUSD EURUSD XAUUSD GBPJPY Analytics & Forecasts 187 0 VeMAs indicator GBPUSD EURUSD XAUUSD GBPJPY 21.04.2025 - 25.04.2025 M15 My Trading 171 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 18 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 28 0 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 30 0 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 30 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 31 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 35 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 52 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 41 0 1 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 22 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 25 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 29 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 30 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 28 0 1 212 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 52 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 58 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB