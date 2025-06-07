02.06 — 06.06. VeMAs indicator and 41 take profit opportunities.





This week on EURUSD GOLD GBPJPY on the m15 timeframe, the VeMAs indicator provided 41 Take Profit opportunities.



VeMAs mt5 VeMAs mt4





GOLD 02.06.2025 - 06.06.2025

14 opportunities to take a Take Profit





















EURUSD 02.06.2025 - 06.06.2025

15 opportunities to take a Take Profit













GBPJPY 02.06.2025 - 06.06.2025

12 opportunities to take a Take Profit













In the absolute majority of cases after the signals of VeMAs indicator the price goes in the direction we need.











































