VeMAs indicator GBPUSD EURUSD XAUUSD GBPJPY 21.04.2025 - 25.04.2025 M15
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VeMAs indicator GBPUSD EURUSD XAUUSD GBPJPY 21.04.2025 - 25.04.2025 M15

26 April 2025, 08:07
Roman Kuleshov
Roman Kuleshov
0
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VeMAs indicator GBPUSD EURUSD XAUUSD GBPJPY  21.04.2025 - 25.04.2025  M15


VeMAs                        VeMAs mt5                VeMAs mt4


The best combination of VeMAs:

Model to buy:

  • When you see a strong green bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards buying.
  • Check the VeMAs background it should be green in colour.
  • VeMAs signal line should be above 0
  • Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 green histogram bars, enter at candle close.

Model for sell:

  • When you see a strong red bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards selling.
  • Check the VeMAs background it should be red in colour.
  • VeMAs signal line should be below 0.
  • Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 red histogram bars, enter at candle close.


GBPUSD 21.04.2025 — 25.04.2025

GBPUSD 21.04.2025 — 25.04.2025


XAUUSD 21.04.2025 — 25.04.2025

XAUUSD 21.04.2025 — 25.04.2025


EURUSD 21.04.2025 — 25.04.2025

EURUSD 21.04.2025 — 25.04.2025


GBPJPY 21.04.2025 — 25.04.2025

GBPJPY 21.04.2025 — 25.04.2025



In the absolute majority of cases after the signals of VeMAs indicator the price goes in the direction we need.  


Check it out for yourself.


You can download a free demo version of the indicator here:         VeMAs mt5        

                                                                                                        VeMAs mt4




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