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VeMAs indicator GBPUSD EURUSD XAUUSD GBPJPY 21.04.2025 - 25.04.2025 M15
The best combination of VeMAs:
Model to buy:
- When you see a strong green bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards buying.
- Check the VeMAs background it should be green in colour.
- VeMAs signal line should be above 0
- Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 green histogram bars, enter at candle close.
Model for sell:
- When you see a strong red bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards selling.
- Check the VeMAs background it should be red in colour.
- VeMAs signal line should be below 0.
- Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 red histogram bars, enter at candle close.
GBPUSD 21.04.2025 — 25.04.2025
XAUUSD 21.04.2025 — 25.04.2025
XAUUSD 21.04.2025 — 25.04.2025
EURUSD 21.04.2025 — 25.04.2025
GBPJPY 21.04.2025 — 25.04.2025
GBPJPY 21.04.2025 — 25.04.2025
In the absolute majority of cases after the signals of VeMAs indicator the price goes in the direction we need.
Check it out for yourself.
You can download a free demo version of the indicator here: VeMAs mt5
VeMAs mt4