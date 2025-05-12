Don't miss opportunity! VeMAs indicator 05.05.2025 - 09.05.2025 M15





VeMAs indicator 05.05.2025 - 09.05.2025 M15





VeMAs mt5 VeMAs mt4







The best combination of VeMAs:



Model to buy:

When you see a strong green bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards buying.

Check the VeMAs background it should be green in colour.

VeMAs signal line should be above 0

Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 green histogram bars, enter at candle close.



Model for sell:

When you see a strong red bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards selling.

Check the VeMAs background it should be red in colour.

VeMAs signal line should be below 0.

Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 red histogram bars, enter at candle close.





XAUUSD 05.05.2025 — 09.05.2025

Total signals - 19

Win - 18

Loss - 1













GBPUSD 05.05.2025 — 09.05.2025

Total signals - 16

Win - 13

Loss - 3











EURUSD 05.05.2025 — 09.05.2025

Total signals - 19

Win - 15

Loss - 4















GBPJPY 05.05.2025 — 09.05.2025

Total signals - 19

Win - 16

Loss - 3















In the absolute majority of cases after the signals of VeMAs indicator the price goes in the direction we need.























