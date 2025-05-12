Don't miss opportunity! VeMAs indicator 05.05.2025 - 09.05.2025 M15
Trading Systems

Don't miss opportunity! VeMAs indicator 05.05.2025 - 09.05.2025 M15

12 May 2025, 08:33
Roman Kuleshov
Roman Kuleshov
0
168


VeMAs indicator 05.05.2025 - 09.05.2025  M15


VeMAs                                VeMAs mt5                VeMAs mt4


The best combination of VeMAs:

Model to buy:

  • When you see a strong green bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards buying.
  • Check the VeMAs background it should be green in colour.
  • VeMAs signal line should be above 0
  • Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 green histogram bars, enter at candle close.

Model for sell:

  • When you see a strong red bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards selling.
  • Check the VeMAs background it should be red in colour.
  • VeMAs signal line should be below 0.
  • Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 red histogram bars, enter at candle close.


XAUUSD 05.05.2025 — 09.05.2025
Total signals - 19
Win - 18
 Loss - 1

Gold



GBPUSD 05.05.2025 — 09.05.2025
Total signals - 16
Win - 13
Loss - 3

GBPUSD



EURUSD 05.05.2025 — 09.05.2025
Total signals - 19
Win - 15
Loss - 4

EURUSD



GBPJPY 05.05.2025 — 09.05.2025
Total signals - 19
Win - 16
Loss - 3

GBPJPY



In the absolute majority of cases after the signals of VeMAs indicator the price goes in the direction we need.  


Don't miss opportunity           VeMAs mt5                VeMAs mt4       






##VeMAs #Trading strategy #Entry points #Volume indicator #Forex Trading # top indicator Forex