Don't miss opportunity! VeMAs indicator 05.05.2025 - 09.05.2025 M15

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VeMAs indicator 05.05.2025 - 09.05.2025 M15
The best combination of VeMAs:
Model to buy:
- When you see a strong green bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards buying.
- Check the VeMAs background it should be green in colour.
- VeMAs signal line should be above 0
- Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 green histogram bars, enter at candle close.
Model for sell:
- When you see a strong red bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards selling.
- Check the VeMAs background it should be red in colour.
- VeMAs signal line should be below 0.
- Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 red histogram bars, enter at candle close.