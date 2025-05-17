VeMAs indicator 12.05.2025 - 16.05.2025 M15
Trading Systems

VeMAs indicator 12.05.2025 - 16.05.2025 M15

17 May 2025, 09:14
Roman Kuleshov
Roman Kuleshov
0
175


VeMAs indicator 12.05.2025 - 16.05.2025  M15

VeMAs                     VeMAs mt5                VeMAs mt4


The best combination of VeMAs:

Model to buy:

  • When you see a strong green bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards buying.
  • Check the VeMAs background it should be green in colour.
  • VeMAs signal line should be above 0
  • Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 green histogram bars, enter at candle close.

Model for sell:

  • When you see a strong red bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards selling.
  • Check the VeMAs background it should be red in colour.
  • VeMAs signal line should be below 0.
  • Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 red histogram bars, enter at candle close.


XAUUSD 12.05.2025 — 16.05.2025
Total signals - 11
Win - 10
 Loss - 1

Gold


GBPUSD 12.05.2025 — 16.05.2025
Total signals - 14
Win - 13
Loss - 1

GBPUSD


GBPJPY 12.05.2025 — 16.05.2025
Total signals - 14
Win - 13
Loss - 1

GBPJPY



In the absolute majority of cases after the signals of VeMAs indicator the price goes in the direction we need.  



Don't miss opportunity           VeMAs mt5                VeMAs mt4 




##VeMAs #Trading strategy #Entry points #Volume indicator #Forex Trading # top indicator Forex