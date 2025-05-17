0
175
VeMAs indicator 12.05.2025 - 16.05.2025 M15
The best combination of VeMAs:
Model to buy:
- When you see a strong green bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards buying.
- Check the VeMAs background it should be green in colour.
- VeMAs signal line should be above 0
- Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 green histogram bars, enter at candle close.
Model for sell:
- When you see a strong red bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards selling.
- Check the VeMAs background it should be red in colour.
- VeMAs signal line should be below 0.
- Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 red histogram bars, enter at candle close.
XAUUSD 12.05.2025 — 16.05.2025
Total signals - 11
Win - 10
Loss - 1
GBPUSD 12.05.2025 — 16.05.2025
Total signals - 14
Win - 13
Loss - 1
GBPJPY 12.05.2025 — 16.05.2025
Total signals - 14
Win - 13
Loss - 1
In the absolute majority of cases after the signals of VeMAs indicator the price goes in the direction we need.
Don't miss opportunity VeMAs mt5 VeMAs mt4