Breakout Indicator MT5 — Free Tool for Identifying Market Breakouts with Precision
Trading Systems

Breakout Indicator MT5 — Free Tool for Identifying Market Breakouts with Precision

12 May 2025, 10:44
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
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Breakout Indicator MT5 — Free Tool for Identifying Market Breakouts with Precision!

Discover how this powerful indicator automatically detects key support and resistance levels, helping traders of all levels spot potential breakout entry points. Ideal for scalping, intraday, and short-term trading — especially effective on timeframes up to H1.

📥 Download for Free: intradaysoft.com/product/breakout-indicator-mt5


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📊 Key Features:

  • Automatic detection of support and resistance zones

  • Optimized for timeframes up to H1

  • Works great for scalping, intraday, and short-term strategies

  • Beginner-friendly yet powerful for experienced traders

🎯 How to Use:

  • Enter trades after a confirmed breakout of support or resistance

  • For higher accuracy, use a retest strategy with a rejection candlestick

Don't miss out on the best ready-made strategies for manual trading!


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