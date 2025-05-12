Breakout Indicator MT5 — Free Tool for Identifying Market Breakouts with Precision!

Discover how this powerful indicator automatically detects key support and resistance levels, helping traders of all levels spot potential breakout entry points. Ideal for scalping, intraday, and short-term trading — especially effective on timeframes up to H1.

📥 Download for Free: intradaysoft.com/product/breakout-indicator-mt5





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📊 Key Features:

Automatic detection of support and resistance zones

Optimized for timeframes up to H1

Works great for scalping, intraday, and short-term strategies

Beginner-friendly yet powerful for experienced traders

🎯 How to Use:

Enter trades after a confirmed breakout of support or resistance

For higher accuracy, use a retest strategy with a rejection candlestick

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